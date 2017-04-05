Man wanted for 2010 killing of gang leader arrested in Mexico

A man wanted since 2010 in connection with the assassination of a Tacoma gang leader that year was booked into Pierce County Jail on Tuesday night after being detained in Mexico.
Juan Ortiz, 24, was charged May 12, 2010, in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The FBI brought Ortiz from Mexico to Tacoma on Tuesday, bureau spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich said in an email.
Ortiz, then 17, and Naitaalii Toleafoa, then 15, were recruited to kill Juan Zuniga, 26, by other gang members unhappy with his leadership, prosecutors alleged.
Toleafoa was extradited from Mexico to the United States in 2013, then pleaded guilty to first-degree murder the next year. He is currently serving a 32-year, nine-month prison sentence.
Charging documents say Ortiz went with Toleafoa to his home in the 3300 block of North Visscher Street to settle a debt on May 12, then shot Zuniga and another man in the home’s garage before fleeing out the back.
The shooting left the other man paralyzed.
Ortiz and Toleafoa fled to Mexico after the shooting.
At least five people were convicted of felonies related to Zuniga’s death, according to The News Tribune archives.
Two other 2010 homicides were tied to the gang, which led to the convictions of nearly 20 people.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
