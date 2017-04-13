Federal Way drive-by shooting victim identified

King County medical examiners have identified the 19-year-old man killed Tuesday at a busy Federal Way intersection.
Arturo Marcial-Alvarez died of multiple gun shot wounds, according to the medical examiners.
Federal Way Police say Marcial-Alvarez was shot by occupants of a vehicle at the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South Dash Point Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“The preliminary investigation has led us to believe he was definitely targeted,” police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said Tuesday.
Marcial-Alvarez died at the scene. Police have not reported any arrests in the shooting.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments