April 13, 2017 12:29 PM

Federal Way drive-by shooting victim identified

By Craig Sailor

King County medical examiners have identified the 19-year-old man killed Tuesday at a busy Federal Way intersection.

Arturo Marcial-Alvarez died of multiple gun shot wounds, according to the medical examiners.

Federal Way Police say Marcial-Alvarez was shot by occupants of a vehicle at the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South Dash Point Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The preliminary investigation has led us to believe he was definitely targeted,” police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said Tuesday.

Marcial-Alvarez died at the scene. Police have not reported any arrests in the shooting.

Comments

