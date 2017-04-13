Man wanted in Tacoma gang killing arrested

A man wanted in connection with a fatal Tacoma stabbing last April was arrested Thursday night, according to jail records.
Cesar Chicas-Carballo, 30, faces one count of first-degree murder in Pierce County Superior Court for the April 28, 2016, fatal stabbing of Samuel Cruces-Vazquez, for which he was formally charged March 7. He was booked into Pierce County Jail about 6:30 p.m. on a bench warrant.
Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez, 26, was also charged with first-degree murder March 7 and is still at large. Jose Ayala Reyes, 24, pleaded not guilty in July to first-degree murder.
According to court records:
Cruces-Vazquez left the Southcenter Mall restaurant where he worked and told a friend he was going to get drinks.
He was found stabbed and run over outside his car in the 7800 block of South Trafton Street an hour later.
Crucez-Vazquez, 25, died at Tacoma General Hospital from his injuries.
Tacoma police found a knife outside his car, a disposable glove inside it, and one of Ayala Reyes’ shoes wedged between the passenger door and the vehicle frame.
Cruces-Vazquez was in the drivers seat when he was stabbed first by someone outside the car, investigators discerned after reviewing surveillance video from a business nearby. Vasquez was in the back seat and also stabbed him in the back of the head and the neck.
Cruces-Vazquez began kicking, hitting the accelerator and making the car drive, which pinned Ayala-Reyes’ leg between the car and the parked vehicle it struck.
Cellphone records put Ayala Reyes in the area during the stabbing; when police interrogated him, he said he stabbed Cruces-Vazquez in the leg but not elsewhere, and told them it was part of his gang initiation.
Receipts in Ayala Reyes’ home showed he sent money to Chicas-Carballo. A witness also told police that two men came to Ayala Reyes’ home that night to hand out disposable gloves and talk about how they were going to kill Cruces-Vazquez.
