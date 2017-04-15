Crime

April 15, 2017 2:30 PM

Suspected carjacker shot by deputies identified

By Craig Sailor

The man shot and killed by Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning has been identified as Charles Michael Shands, 33, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies fired at Shands from two different locations, about half a block apart, simultaneously after he emerged from a burning car he had just allegedly carjacked, said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

Shands lived in Frederickson and was in the Air Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The Medical Examiner was conducting an autopsy on Shands’ body Saturday afternoon.

