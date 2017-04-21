Deputies involved in fatal Frederickson shooting are identified

There were five deputies who opened fire on a suspected carjacker who crashed a stolen vehicle and emerged from the burning wreckage holding a gun, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Investigators have not figured out why Charles Michael Shands carjacked a man when his own car was parked in a nearby driveway in the 2500 block of 189th Street East.

On Friday, the department identified the involved deputies as Brent Tulloch and Nickolas Jankens, both three-year veterans of the department; Brad Crawford and Colby Edwards, both two-year veterans of the department; and Sergio Sanchez, who has been with the department since February 2016.

The shooting took place April 14 in Frederickson shortly after Shands, a 33-year-old active duty Air Force member, returned home from work about 5 a.m.

He tried to steal several cars from neighbors before successfully commandeering one just as deputies arrived.

Shands drove two blocks over sidewalks and curbs before crashing into utility boxes in the 2500 block of 189th Street East.

After the car caught fire, deputies tried to help Shands out of the vehicle but he emerged armed, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Five deputies fired at him from two locations about a half block apart.

Shands died at the scene. It’s unclear how many times he was shot.

All deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.