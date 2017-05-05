‘I just shot my brother, man,’ shooter now charged with manslaughter tells cops

A man who allegedly fatally shot his brother has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree.
Rafael Ramos Quiroz, 31, has been charged with the May 2 shooting in Spanaway that killed his brother Octavio Ramos, 21.
He’s being held on $1 million bond.
The two brothers lived at the residence where the shooting occurred with their parents and one other brother.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Kathleen Proctor gave this account in charging papers:
Rafael Quiroz was drinking and socializing with his two brothers and two friends inside the residence on May 2.
Octavio was preparing to leave for work when he exchanged words with Rafael.
Rafael retrieved a revolver from his bedroom. He then came into the living room and allegedly fired the gun at Octavio shooting him in the face, just above his eye.
Responders found Octavio breathing but unconscious and transported him to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
He died of his injuries on May 3.
Rafael was arrested at the scene.
“Arresting deputies noted the odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” Proctor stated.
While seated in the patrol vehicle Rafael said, “I just shot my brother, man,” and wanted to know if his brother was, “going to make it.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
