Fight over car leads to bear-spray attack, fatal shooting, murder charge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer Pause 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer 2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:30 Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 2:30 Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin all smiles after first day with Seahawks 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jennings is accused in the death of J. Christopher Burton when a dispute over a car ended in gun shots. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com