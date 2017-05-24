Golf cart driver killed by a hit-and-run driver has been identified

A 65-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver while cruising in a golf cart on the Key Peninsula has been identified as Gary Moody.
Moody, of Gig Harbor, was traveling in a golf cart on Wright Bliss Road KPD when he was struck about 4:15 p.m. near 132nd Road KPN.
A southbound car struck the golf cart and fled, hitting another vehicle several hundred feet away, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The hit-and-run driver then ran into a house and hid from deputies. He was eventually arrested.
Moody died at the scene. His passenger and the driver of the second car hit were taken to local hospitals.
Prosecutors are expected to charge the hit-and-run driver Wednesday.
Investigators said it is not legal for golf carts to drive on roads and are unsure where Moody was headed.
