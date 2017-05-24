Man charged in hit-and-run that killed golf cart driver

More Videos 0:47 Ex-corrections officer charged with custodial sexual misconduct with inmate Pause 2:30 Thomas S. Potts sentenced for two homicides 1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 1:12 PLU faculty committee proposes cuts 1:47 Is the name RedLine Tacoma racist? 2:08 Steilacoom football prepares for 2017 season 1:59 Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 0:43 Amazon has a job that fits your life right now 1:10 Kasen Williams on his big plays in Seahawks' preseason win over the Vikings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty Ty William Thacker Fuller, 49, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to vehicular homicide, two counts of hit-and-run, and third-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $1 million. Prosecutors say Fuller crashed into a golf cart driven by 65-year-old Gary Moody Tuesday, who died from his injuries. Ty William Thacker Fuller, 49, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to vehicular homicide, two counts of hit-and-run, and third-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $1 million. Prosecutors say Fuller crashed into a golf cart driven by 65-year-old Gary Moody Tuesday, who died from his injuries. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

