  • Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty

    Ty William Thacker Fuller, 49, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to vehicular homicide, two counts of hit-and-run, and third-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $1 million. Prosecutors say Fuller crashed into a golf cart driven by 65-year-old Gary Moody Tuesday, who died from his injuries.

Crime

Man charged in hit-and-run that killed golf cart driver

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

and Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

May 24, 2017 3:14 PM

Gary Moody regularly drove a golf cart around his Key Peninsula property and on the nearby streets.

That’s what the 65-year-old was doing Tuesday when a suspected drunken driver speeding down Wright Bliss Road KPN rear-ended him.

Moody died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Ty Fuller, 49, with vehicular homicide, failure to remain at a fatal accident, third-degree assault and failure to remain at an injury accident.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Superior Court. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $1 million at the recommendation of deputy prosecutor Neil Horibe.

“Obviously the gravity of the charges plays a large part in our recommendation,” Horibe told the court.

He also noted that Fuller has a prior conviction for driving under the influence from years ago.

Witnesses reported Fuller ran from the scene Tuesday to his girlfriend’s nearby house. She showed up later and was able to coax him out with several phone calls.

Investigators said Fuller was going 60-80 mph when he struck the golf cart in the 13000 block of Wright Bliss Road KPN.

Fuller then allegedly drove into oncoming traffic to get away, sideswiping a Chevrolet Impala, according to charging papers.

The Impala driver, as well as a passenger in the golf cart, were taken to local hospitals.

After being arrested, Fuller declined to speak with deputies other than to ask the condition of the golf cart’s driver, records show.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Videos

