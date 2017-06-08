He was biking to a class. Now he’s in a coma

Doug Terrien was biking to a class to become a real estate agent Tuesday evening when he was left in a coma by a hit-and-run driver in Puyallup, his son said.
The 59-year-old Gig Harbor man was struck about 6 p.m. Tuesday on River Road at 18th Street Northwest, according to Puyallup police.
Terrien was taken to a Tacoma hospital, where he was diagnosed with significant head trauma, a fractured pelvis and several broken ribs, son Ryan Terrien said.
The father of three and grandfather of two faces an uncertain prognosis because of the swelling in his brain, Ryan Terrien said, and he remains in critical condition.
“It’s honestly still a little surreal just trying to process it,” Ryan Terrien said. “He was a great dad for me … I’d like him to be a grandfather to his granddaughters.”
Doug Terrien has lived much of his life in the South Sound, and he is an avid cyclist and boater.
“He just has such strong roots here,” Ryan Terrien said. “He’s spent his whole life boating — he’s either on a bike or a boat.”
Doug Terrien’s cycling exploits include the Apple Century 100-mile ride around the Wenatchee area and a climb over the North Cascades Highway.
The Lakes High School alumnus is recently unemployed and uninsured, Ryan Terrien said; he was taking the class to earn his real estate license in an attempt to find a new career.
Terrien’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical costs.
“Everyone knows him, and everyone that gets to know him really, really enjoys him,” Ryan Terrien said. “He’s very, very giving with his time.”
Ryan Terrien was trying to build a play structure for his two young daughters last week and “got over my head,” but his dad helped him complete the project.
“I think people enjoy being around him because they feed off his energy and enthusiasm,” Ryan Terrien said.
The tan truck that struck Doug Terrien has an extended cab and was towing a large black trailer, and it was last seen going southbound on 18th Street Northwest, police said. The truck may have a partial license plate with numbers 1158.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
