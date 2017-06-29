Man arrested for murder after fatal Fife collision

A man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after he caused a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday morning, according to the Fife Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pacific Highway East (state Route 99) and Alexander Avenue.

The 43-year-old Covington man had been fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a stolen vehicle for about a mile while going westbound on Pacific Highway when he approached Alexander Avenue and a red light, Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson said. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Auburn.

A 53-year-old woman was turning left onto eastbound Pacific Highway from southbound Alexander Avenue when the man blew through the light and struck her car, Thompson said. The force of the collision pushed her car into three other vehicles.

Tacoma Fire Department medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

“Once the collision occurred, he actually jumped out of his vehicle and took off running,” Thompson said.

Puyallup Tribe officers chased the man and arrested him a short distance away, then transported him to a Tacoma hospital with minor injuries.

The man was then booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, felony eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Pacific Highway was closed until after 4 p.m.

Fife Police Department is investigating the collision.