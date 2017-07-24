He said he didn’t know about a fire. Police say he set it while wife, kids were home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:19 Tacoma man charged with setting house on fire with family inside Pause 6:35 Police face assault charges after body cameras catch bloody beating of homeless man 0:42 Sentencing of man who killed brother at their Spanaway home 4:30 Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol 0:27 Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street 0:38 Witness video from freeway shooting 0:49 Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 1:44 Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:54 Man killed in his backyard "could have been a great friend" 0:24 Man suspected of killing mom's boyfriend attends hearing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kenneth Massey, 47, pleaded not guilty Monday to allegations that he set his family’s Tacoma house on fire with his wife and two children inside. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Kenneth Massey, 47, pleaded not guilty Monday to allegations that he set his family’s Tacoma house on fire with his wife and two children inside. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com