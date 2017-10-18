Crime

Woman sentenced for Spanaway truck theft, chase

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

October 18, 2017 4:07 PM

The woman who stole her father’s friend’s truck, hit him with it and led Pierce County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Spanaway last October has been sentenced.

Natasha Marie Flahaut, 31, pleaded guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court to second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and attempting to elude police. Charges of first-degree robbery, vehicular assault and third-degree driving while suspended were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Flahaut received a 35-month prison term, with credit for the 11-plus months she’s already served in Pierce County Jail.

Early on Oct. 30, 2016, Flahaut stole the truck from her father’s friend’s driveway in the 600 block of 161st Street South in Spanaway.

He watched her as she drove off and tried to stand in front of her, but she hit him, leaving him with gashes on both arms that required stitches.

Later that day, Flahaut was spotted in the truck by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy going 68 mph in a 25 mph zone. The deputy tried to pull her over but she sped off.

At one point, she went through someone’s yard at a dead end, then went through a stop sign going about 70 mph.

Deputies punctured the truck’s tires, but she kept going, and it took two attempts to spin the truck out before she was finally stopped.

She ran off but was tackled by a deputy. She fought with them until she was pepper sprayed and handcuffed.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No room at the Thurston County jail

    A needed expansion at the Thurston County's Accountability & Restitution Center will add 120 beds to an overcrowded - and often inappropriately housed - jail population.

No room at the Thurston County jail

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail
Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood 0:51

Police investigate scene of apparent homicide-suicide in Lakewood
Scene of a possible homicide-suicide in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood 0:15

Scene of a possible homicide-suicide in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood

View More Video