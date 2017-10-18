Woman sentenced for Spanaway truck theft, chase

The woman who stole her father’s friend’s truck, hit him with it and led Pierce County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Spanaway last October has been sentenced.
Natasha Marie Flahaut, 31, pleaded guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court to second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and attempting to elude police. Charges of first-degree robbery, vehicular assault and third-degree driving while suspended were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Flahaut received a 35-month prison term, with credit for the 11-plus months she’s already served in Pierce County Jail.
Early on Oct. 30, 2016, Flahaut stole the truck from her father’s friend’s driveway in the 600 block of 161st Street South in Spanaway.
He watched her as she drove off and tried to stand in front of her, but she hit him, leaving him with gashes on both arms that required stitches.
Later that day, Flahaut was spotted in the truck by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy going 68 mph in a 25 mph zone. The deputy tried to pull her over but she sped off.
At one point, she went through someone’s yard at a dead end, then went through a stop sign going about 70 mph.
Deputies punctured the truck’s tires, but she kept going, and it took two attempts to spin the truck out before she was finally stopped.
She ran off but was tackled by a deputy. She fought with them until she was pepper sprayed and handcuffed.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
