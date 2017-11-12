Milton homicide suspect turns himself in

A man suspected of killing a woman at a Milton apartment complex turned himself in Saturday night, the Milton Police Department announced via Twitter.
Joshua Ellis was booked into King County jail at about 11:30 p.m. Police were looking for Ellis since determining the death of a 25-year-old woman was a homicide.
Wendi Traynor’s body was found by a family member about 4:30 p.m. Friday at her apartment in the 2800 block of Queens Way, police said.
Police said the homicide was the result of a domestic dispute. Pierce County medical examiners are expected to confirm the cause of death on Monday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
