Joshua Ellis
Joshua Ellis Milton Police Department Courtesy
Joshua Ellis Milton Police Department Courtesy

Crime

Milton homicide suspect turns himself in

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 12, 2017 2:00 PM

A man suspected of killing a woman at a Milton apartment complex turned himself in Saturday night, the Milton Police Department announced via Twitter.

Joshua Ellis was booked into King County jail at about 11:30 p.m. Police were looking for Ellis since determining the death of a 25-year-old woman was a homicide.

Wendi Traynor’s body was found by a family member about 4:30 p.m. Friday at her apartment in the 2800 block of Queens Way, police said.

Police said the homicide was the result of a domestic dispute. Pierce County medical examiners are expected to confirm the cause of death on Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed

    Video from a City of Bellevue traffic camera shows a man getting into a three-point-stance, then attempt to cross an intersection while vehicles had a green light Wednesday. He ran into the side of a passing Tesla SUV, causing damage to the care while getting knocked off his feet. He then ran away.

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed 0:28

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed
A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident 1:08

A Gig Harbor woman sentenced for fatally poisoning her stepson on accident
Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment 0:32

Deputies investigate shooting in Parkland apartment

View More Video