Pierce County sheriff’s deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt for gunman underway

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed late Sunday while chasing two burglars in the Frederickson area.
It was about 11:25 p.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 5100 block of 200th Street East for a burglary at an occupied home.
During the 911 call, dispatchers said they could hear screaming and the sounds of a scuffle.
A deputy arrived six minutes later and gave chase as the burglars ran, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Three minutes later, shots rang out.
The deputy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. He died just after 2 a.m.
It’s unclear whether he was able to return fire.
One suspected burglar was found dead near the home about 1:30 a.m. The other is on the run.
Deputies are doing a K-9 track in the area and have closed Canyon Road at 176th Street South all the way to the end of the road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
“All of us are deeply concerned,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said. “Our dep has been critically injured as a consequence of doing his job and courageously putting himself in harm’s way.”
The deputy has not been identified. He was hired in 2014.
