Crime

Washington state will lower flags on Jan. 17

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 11, 2018 11:35 AM

Flags will fly at half-staff at all state facilities on Jan. 17 in honor of Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday morning.

McCartney was shot and killed Monday while responding to a drug-related robbery in Frederickson.

An announcement sent out Thursday encourages others to join in the tribute. State facilities will keep flags at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Jan. 17.

A service for McCartney is schedule for 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

