Pierce County deputy was killed responding to a drug-related armed robbery

Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor and spokesman Ed Troyer offer new details about the murder of Deputy Daniel McCartney including that the suspect was wearing body armor and the site of the shooting was a noted drug house. Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor and spokesman Ed Troyer offer new details about the murder of Deputy Daniel McCartney including that the suspect was wearing body armor and the site of the shooting was a noted drug house. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Courtesy

