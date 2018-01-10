$500,000 bail for alleged driver in connection with killing of Pierce County deputy

A woman accused of driving two suspected robbers to a home where a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot had an initial court appearance Wednesday.
Prosecutors have not charged 52-year-old Brenda Kaye Troyer, but asked Court Commissioner Meagan Foley to find probable cause to keep her in custody for investigation of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Foley agreed, and ordered Troyer held in lieu of $500,000 bail, pending her arraignment Thursday (Jan. 11.)
Investigators have said Troyer drove 35-year-old Henry Michael Carden and 32-year-old Frank William Pawul to the Frederickson area Sunday, and that she knew they planned a home invasion.
Deputy Daniel A. McCartney responded to the drug-related robbery in the 5100 block of 200th Street East, and chased both men, the sheriff’s department said.
Gunfire was exchanged, and only Pawul survived, according to investigators.
Troyer was supposed to be the getaway driver, but left when she heard police sirens, investigators said.
McCartney died early Monday at St. Joseph Medical Center. Carden was found dead near the scene.
Pawul was arrested Monday, and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, pending arraignment Thursday, as prosecutors make a charging decision.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
