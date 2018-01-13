Evil Empire with a big heart. Yankees pay tribute to fallen Pierce County deputy

The team everybody loves might have some new fans after it sent a large flower wreath to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in honor of slain deputy Daniel McCartney.
The 27-time world champion New York Yankees sent the flowers and a handwritten card to the department days after McCartney was shot and killed while responding to a drug-related incident in Frederickson on Monday.
“Around here it's not very often that we are surprised,” the department posted on its Facebook page, “but we have to admit that when this wreath arrived at our headquarters we all were quite surprised. We also have to admit that we all might just be Yankees fans after this (gulp!) ...”
The Yankees aren’t exactly beloved in the Northwest. The Yankees beat a 116-win Seattle Mariners team in the 2001 American League Championship Series. It was the last time the M’s made the playoffs.
Never miss a local story.
The Yankees make similar donations to departments who’ve lost officers in the line of duty. The team’s NY logo was first created by Tiffany & Co. in 1877 for a medal honoring a New York City police officer shot in the line of duty. The team adopted the logo in 1909.
The card reads, “With our deepest sympathies, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCartney family and the family of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department - The New York Yankees.”
“Truly a class act by a world class organization,” the department posted Saturday on Facebook. “We tip our caps to you!”
A service for McCartney is schedule for 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments