Tacoma man fatally shot by intruders who kicked in his door has been identified

A man shot to death by intruders who kicked in the door of his Tacoma home has been identified as Jawuan Swift, 24.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the death, which took place about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Swift and his girlfriend lived in a four-plex in the 600 block of South Steele Street and were home when two men kicked in the door to rob them.

Swift apparently walked out of his bedroom when he heard the commotion and was shot.

A 5-year-old boy was also present during the shooting.

Swift’s girlfriend called 911 to report her boyfriend had been shot.

After paramedics arrived, they performed CPR but were unable to revive Swift.

Detectives believe Swift knew the robbers, who wore dark clothing and hoods. Money was taken during the holdup.