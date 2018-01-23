Another woman arrested in connection with death of Pierce County deputy

A third person was arrested Tuesday in the death of Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney.
Investigators say Samantha Dawn Jones, 29, was in the car that dropped off two armed men who planned to rob a suspected Frederickson drug house. Jones allegedly was arguing with one of the people who lived there over a drug deal, authorities said.
“We believe she was part of the planning group and there from start to finish,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Prosecutors have charged Jones with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Never miss a local story.
She is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
Jones is one of four people believed to be responsible for the Jan. 8 death of McCartney, who was fatally shot chasing two armed men away from the targeted mobile home.
Henry Michael Carden, 35, was found dead at the scene wearing body armor and near a handgun. Authorities say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Frank Pawul, 32, is believed to have shot McCartney during the foot chase. He hid in a garbage bin during a manhunt and was arrested hours later.
His girlfriend, Brenda Troyer, 52, is suspected of driving the getaway car.
Both Pawul and Troyer have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Pawul is being held on $5 million bail and Troyer is jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
Troyer and Jones dropped off Pawul and Carden on a corner in the 5100 block of 200th Street East with plans to rob residents of a mobile home frequented by drug dealers and users.
Three adults and two toddlers were home when Pawul and Carden broke into the home and held them at gunpoint.
One resident was able to escape through a bedroom window and call 911.
McCartney was the first deputy on scene, arriving within four minutes. Six minutes later, he radioed dispatchers to tell them shots had been fired.
It was his last transmission.
McCartney was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he died hours later from a bullet wound to his neck.
Troopers arrested Pawul eight hours after a manhunt for the shooter began. He was soaking wet in filthy clothing and bleeding from the hands when he tried to go through a police checkpoint.
Troyer was arrested the next day after investigators checked cell phone records. She was the one who told detectives Jones was in the car with her, court records show.
The women took off after they heard gunshots and saw several patrol flooding into the area, choosing to wait for their friends at a nearby grocery store.
Surveillance footage from the business shows Jones and Troyer waiting together, records show, and both women exchanged text messages with Pawul in the hours after the deputy was shot, asking him where he was hiding.
Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.
McCartney left behind a wife of 13 years and three young sons.
More than 5,000 people turned out last week for a memorial service in his honor.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments