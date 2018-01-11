Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy

Pierce County prosecutors have charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney, who was fatally shot Sunday after responding to an armed robbery at a Frederickson home.

Frank Pawul, 32, faces one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $5 million.

Also charged Thursday was alleged getaway driver Brenda Troyer, 52, who faces first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping charges. Her bail was set at $2 million.

According to charging documents:

McCartney was dispatched at 11:24 p.m. to a mobile home in the 20000 block of 45th Avenue Court East, where occupants had reported people had broken into their home.

Six minutes later, McCartney told dispatchers he’d arrived. Shortly after that, he made a “shots fired” call over his radio, his last transmission.

Deputies responding to the call found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound. They also found items taken from the home and a canister of bear spray.

One of the robbery suspects, Henry Carden, 35, was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted fatal wound to his head.

Officers found Pawul about eight hours after the shooting, when he tried to get through a police checkpoint while shivering, soaking wet in filthy clothing, bleeding from his hands.

Investigators interviewed the home’s residents — three adults and two toddlers.

The adults said two people armed with guns and large knives broke into the home and demanded money. The residents told deputies they were taken to the master bedroom and held at gunpoint while the intruders rifled through the house.

One of the residents escaped through the bedroom window and called 911.

After Pawul was detained, officers found a knife in his front pocket and an empty bear spray holster on his hip.

He told officers he was walking from his girlfriend’s house nearby. The officers asked him where she was, and he said she was probably in Yelm.

The officers determined Troyer was the woman about whom Pawul was talking.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Pawul’s phone, finding texts to Troyer that said he’d been hiding in a garbage can and wanted her to come pick him up.

She told him that the police had set up a containment, and they discussed how they were going to get around it.

Troyer told Pawul that deputies believed McCartney shot Carden and that Pawul killed McCartney as he was being pursued.

Pawul replied, “So hank killed a cop and himself.”

Deputies found Troyer, who said she dropped Carden and Pawul off near the mobile home so they could buy a car. She said she then drove away.

Her phone records showed she went with the men from her Yelm home to the mobile home in Frederickson, where she stayed until McCartney arrived. She then sped away.

Investigators are awaiting additional phone records, ballistic reports, fingerprint results, DNA tests and the Medical Examiner’s Office’s final report.

Additional charges may be pending.