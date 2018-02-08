1 dead after I-5 road rage shooting, State Patrol says

A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a road-rage dispute with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 near the Pierce-King county line, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on southbound I-5 at milepost 138 in Milton, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
The motorcyclist and the car stopped in the left lane of I-5 after some sort of dispute on the road, Bova said. Witnesses told responding troopers that a physical dispute ensued, which ended when the woman shot the man.
The man was being treated at the scene for injuries, Bova said, but later died. The woman called 911 and was detained at the scene by troopers.
The two left lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked through the area, backing traffic up through south King County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
