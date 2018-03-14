No charges for Tacoma man who fatally shot his mother. Prosecutor calls for ‘compassion’

A man who believed he was shooting an intruder at his Tacoma home and instead killed his mother will not be charged, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The Prosecutor’s Office said a hysterical Jullian Anderson-Randle called 911 Sunday and reported that he had fatally shot his mother.
Officers arrived at the home in the 5300 block of East N Street, and found 63-year-old Rhonda Randle dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
They also heard Anderson-Randle, 28, screaming that he’d killed his mother and that he had thought he was being robbed, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
He reportedly told investigators that he heard someone on his porch and thought that person was trying to break into his home.
He fired to protect himself, he said, and afterward realized he had shot his mother.
“There is a time for accountability and a time for compassion,” Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said in a statement. “Homicide Chief Jared Ausserer and I met with the family Tuesday. After listening to them and considering all the circumstances, we believe this shooting was a horrible accident. Criminal charges would not serve any constructive purpose for the community.”
Anderson-Randle would be released later Wednesday, the statement said.
Andre Hill of Tacoma told The News Tribune that he was playing video games at his house with Anderson-Randle until 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, a couple hours before the shooting. Hill said Anderson-Randle was “very tired” when he headed home.
“He doesn’t drink or do drugs or anything like that,” Hill said.
Hill believes Anderson-Randle was startled by his mom and panicked.
“He loved his mom unconditionally,” Hill said.
Hill has been friends with Anderson-Randle for eight years and calls him “a really, really good guy.”
“He would ask out of the blue about getting together with me and my kids and chilling out for the weekend,” Hill said. “He would give any of us the shirt off of his back. There are a bunch of people in his corner.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
