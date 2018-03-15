This man fatally shot Tacoma taxi driver Robert Crall, 54, early Thursday on South Montgomery Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Thursday evening. Tacoma police are attempting to identify him.
This man fatally shot Tacoma taxi driver Robert Crall, 54, early Thursday on South Montgomery Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Thursday evening. Tacoma police are attempting to identify him. Tacoma Police Department Courtesy
This man fatally shot Tacoma taxi driver Robert Crall, 54, early Thursday on South Montgomery Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Thursday evening. Tacoma police are attempting to identify him. Tacoma Police Department Courtesy

Crime

This man shot and killed a Tacoma taxi driver, police say, and they want to know who he is

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

March 15, 2018 08:32 PM

Tacoma police released the picture of the man they say shot and killed a taxicab driver early Thursday.

The suspect is believed to have fatally shot Robert Crall, 54, outside his cab about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, hooded jacket, Cool said. He is described as being about 5-foot-8, with a thin build and a mustache.

“It was subsequently determined that the suspect in the homicide matches the description of a similar suspect possibly responsible for other violent crimes in the area, wherein the suspect has been armed with a handgun,” Cool wrote in a news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity in regards to the shooting is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man shot dead in Tacoma street

View More Video