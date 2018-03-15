This man shot and killed a Tacoma taxi driver, police say, and they want to know who he is

Tacoma police released the picture of the man they say shot and killed a taxicab driver early Thursday.
The suspect is believed to have fatally shot Robert Crall, 54, outside his cab about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of South Montgomery Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, hooded jacket, Cool said. He is described as being about 5-foot-8, with a thin build and a mustache.
“It was subsequently determined that the suspect in the homicide matches the description of a similar suspect possibly responsible for other violent crimes in the area, wherein the suspect has been armed with a handgun,” Cool wrote in a news release.
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity in regards to the shooting is asked to contact 911 immediately.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
