The son accused of killing his parents near Buckley is charged with aggravated murder

Jared Standley shot and killed his father and apparently beat his mother to death about a week after he was kicked out of the family home, according to charging papers.
Pierce County prosecutors charged Standley on Monday with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder in the deaths last week of 55-year-old Steven Standley and 56-year-old Theresa Standley.
The 21-year-old was expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
He was ordered held without bail last week, as prosecutors made the charging decision.
Court records and investigators give this account of what happened:
Steven Standley called another of his sons Wednesday to say Jared Standley had returned unexpectedly about a week after he was kicked out of the Buckley-area home.
The father was worried, and asked the other son to call 911 if he didn’t hear from him in 15 minutes.
When the other son never heard back, he called 911.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the parents’ home in the 2300 block of 162nd Street East to do a welfare check, and found the mother and father dead.
Steven Standley had a gunshot wound to the head, and Theresa Standley appeared to have been beaten to death. Her body was wrapped in a tarp fastened with duct tape.
Officers found Jared Standley in Thurston County, where he was shot in the shoulder after he allegedly drove at a Thurston sheriff’s sergeant.
He was treated at a hospital, and booked into jail.
Detectives interviewed Standley, who said he went to the home to kill his parents because he “hates them that much.”
He said he first beat his mother with a bat, hitting her several times in the head, and wrapped her in the tarp with plans to bury her.
He also tried to clean up the scene.
Then he waited for his father to get home, and followed him into the house.
“The defendant said he was trying to get his father into the house so he could shoot him quietly or could stab him with a knife,” deputy prosecutor Jared Ausserer wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause.
“... As his father attempted to push the door closed to prevent Jared Standley from entering, he shot his father in the head, through the glass on the door.”
Standley told investigators: “I don’t feel like a gunshot to the head is really that upsetting. ... But I, I was fairly apologetic about having to bludgeon Terry twice.”
He said he took his mother’s credit cards and cash after the killings, and cut his hair to change his appearance.
