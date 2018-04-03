He tried and failed to rob a Girl Scout cookie booth, charges say. Now he's in jail.

A man who allegedly tried and failed to rob a Girl Scout cookie booth in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Tacoma robbery detectives found and arrested 23-year-old Roman Anthony Mira in Thurston County.





The attempted robbery happened as a 10-year-old girl and her mother sold cookies March 10 outside a grocery store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue South.

Police still were investigating the identity of the second suspect Tuesday.

Two men approached a Girl Scout and her mother while they were selling cookies outside a Tacoma grocery store March 10, 2018, and tried to rob them. Tacoma Police Department

Prosecutor's charged Mira on Friday with second-degree attempted robbery. He'll likely be arraigned Wednesday.

Court records give this account of what happened:

The men approached the booth, and Mira asked if the mother's fanny pack was the "money bag?" Then he asked the price of the cookies and if the mother could break a $100 bill.

As the other man stood silent, apparently as a lookout, Mira said: "Give me all your money and no one will get hurt."

The mother asked him: "Why are you doing this to a Girl Scout?" She then said she had no money.

Police have arrested Roman Anthony Mira, who is suspected of trying to rob a Girl Scout selling cookies outside a Tacoma grocery store on March 10, 2018. Tacoma Police Department

Mira argued that she must have money, otherwise she wouldn't be able to make change. Then he lifted his sweatshirt, and the mother saw what looked like a handgun in his waistband, underneath his underwear.

She loudly demanded that the men leave her alone in the hope that other people would know something was wrong, and she told her daughter to go into the store.

She also reiterated that she had nothing to give the men, and they quickly walked away.

And as they reached the corner, they broke into a run.

The 10-year-old Girl Scout returned to the store days later to continue her sales with a sign that read: "You can't keep a Girl Scout down."



