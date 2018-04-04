Bail is set for a man accused of trying rob a Girl Scout cookie booth in Tacoma

A man accused of trying to rob a Girl Scout cookie booth in Tacoma pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday.
Roman Anthony Mira, 23, was charged with attempted second-degree robbery in the failed heist March 10 of the a 10-year-old scout and her mother.
Pierce County Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered him held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Mira and another man allegedly approached the scout and her mom while the girl was selling cookies outside a store in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue South.
According to charging papers:
Mira asked if the mother's fanny pack was the "money bag," how much the cookies cost and whether the mother could make change for $100.
Then Mira said: "Give me all your money and no one will get hurt." He pulled up his sweatshirt, and the mother saw what looked like a gun in his waistband, under his underwear.
The mother refused his demand, and said she had nothing to give them, prompting the two men to eventually run away.
Police are working to identify the second suspect.
At Mira's arraignment, deputy prosecutor Patrick Hammond called his alleged offense "profoundly disturbing." .
He also told the court that Mira's prior crimes - when he was a teenager - include theft, residential burglary, unlawful gun possession and firearm theft.
Hammond also said Mira was cooperative when Tacoma police detectives found and arrested him Tuesday in Thurston County.
