The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released new surveillance footage showing two unidentified gunmen believed to have fatally shot two men in a car in University Place on May 14. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Courtesy
Suspected shooter arrested in University Place double homicide

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

June 05, 2018 08:34 AM

A man suspected of fatally shooting two people inside a car in University Place last month has been arrested.

He is expected to be charged Tuesday.

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives have been searching for the gunman since May 14, when Adrian Valencia and Wilberth Acala were found shot in the head.

A neighbor discovered a Dodge Charger blocking the road in the 6100 block of 63rd Street West and called police, believing the men inside were passed out.

When deputies arrived, they determined Valencia, 19, and Acala, 22, were dead.

victims.jpg
Adrian Valencia, 19, and Wilberth Acala, 22, were fatally shot in a car in University Place.
Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Investigators believe they were killed by two shooters over a drug deal.

Video surveillance shows two men walking up the street and away from the shooting scene at 3:42 a.m. on May 14.

The victims’ bodies were found around 5:30 a.m.

It’s unclear why the victims met the other men in University Place. Neither Valencia or Acala live in that area.

Valencia had prior drug-related arrests and Acala crossed the Mexican border in December, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on the shooters is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

The second shooter remains at large.

Stacia Glenn; 253-597-8653

