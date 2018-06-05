Suspected shooter arrested in University Place double homicide

New video released of UP homicide suspects The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released new surveillance footage showing two unidentified gunmen believed to have fatally shot two men in a car in University Place on May 14. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Courtesy ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released new surveillance footage showing two unidentified gunmen believed to have fatally shot two men in a car in University Place on May 14. Pierce County Sheriff's Department Courtesy