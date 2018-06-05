They were having sex in the Spanaway Walmart parking lot when a sheriff's deputy walked up, documents say

If you thought a man catching his underwear on fire in the Spanaway Walmart bathroom was the weirdest thing that could happen there, here's another contender.
A Pierce County sheriff's deputy on patrol Sunday morning saw a suspicious-looking car in the parking lot of the store, so he thought he would take a look.
He walked up to find a Pierce County couple having sex in the front seat of their Nissan Maxima — one of them had a warrant for her arrest, and both of them had been trespassed from all Walmart properties, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The couple allowed the deputy to search their car, where he found heroin, methamphetamine, tranquilizers, a pipe and hypodermic needles, according to prosecutors.
Both were arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court.
The 31-year-old Graham man pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, indecent exposure and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $15,000.
The 33-year-old Bonney Lake woman faces one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, incident exposure and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $7,500.
According to charging documents:
The sheriff's deputy saw the car in the Walmart's overflow parking lot about 7 a.m. Sunday, so he parked in a different row and walked up to the car.
He arrived to find the passenger seat of the car leaned back. In it was the man with his pants and underwear pulled down, and the woman with her skirt hiked up. The deputy knocked on the window and told the couple to cover themselves up.
The pair admitted to having sex in the parking lot, and the woman admitted to having a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest from Port Orchard. Both also admitted to being trespassed from the Puyallup Walmart.
The deputy told them that trespassing order goes for all Walmart properties, which they said they didn't know.
Despite having only committed misdemeanors to that point, the pair then allowed the deputy to search their vehicle.
The deputy found a bevy of drugs and paraphernalia, including baggies with meth and heroin residue, as well as a locked safe. Inside the woman's purse was a bag with tranquilizer pills, which the man said he'd given to his partner.
They were then arrested.
The deputy found the key to the safe inside the man's pocket, and the man allowed him to search inside it. The deputy found more baggies of meth and heroin inside, as well as used and clean hypodermic needles and a meth pipe.
