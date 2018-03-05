Say what they will, Tacoma officials have criminalized homelessness. Hilltop camp proves it.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:39 A dweeb from Puyallup answers his critics Pause 6:55 A heroin addict’s tale: 'Noah… I told you were going to die' 1:13 Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:19 Saga of Hilltop man’s stolen sousaphone ends on a mysterious note 1:39 The chemistry of fireworks 2:08 Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group 1:36 Former Calico Cat Motel may open to house homeless 1:52 Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In three days, a homeless camp sprouted in the middle of the Hilltop business district. The owner of the property, an empty lot at South 10th and South J Streets, signed a trespass authorization letter requiring they leave. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

In three days, a homeless camp sprouted in the middle of the Hilltop business district. The owner of the property, an empty lot at South 10th and South J Streets, signed a trespass authorization letter requiring they leave. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com