City manager to help with the search for his replacement

Tacoma’s city manager has been directed to prepare a proposal to replace himself.
The outgoing T.C. Broadnax, who was tapped to be Dallas’ new city manager by their city council last week after serving in Tacoma for almost five years, was asked Tuesday to prepare a request for qualifications for a new city manager.
The Dallas City Council will vote Wednesday on Broadnax’s appointment. On Tuesday night, the Tacoma City Council voted to direct him to prepare a plan to solicit a national firm to help recruit a new city manager.
“This essentially acknowledges what we all know and what’s in the paper, which is that our city manager has been offered a job in another city,” said Councilman Marty Campbell in introducing the resolution, which appeared on Tuesday’s council agenda. “On completion of that process we will need to begin our process, which I think will be a difficult process to replace our city manager — not difficult in the techniques of the process, just the big shoes to fill.”
Cost estimates for each phase of the process will be included in the request for qualifications, according to the resolution. Securing a national recruitment firm to help the City Council identify candidate qualities and qualifications and help create a hiring plan is standard when a city manager position is open.
Campbell said Tuesday that there was no point in waiting until the new year to “get the ball rolling” on recruiting and hiring someone for the job.
“We can go ahead and start preparing all the paperwork and get it out there,” he said. “I think we’re in a great position where we can have a lot of work done.”
The resolution lobbed praise at the outgoing city manager, who has been lauded for his budgetary prowess during his time in Tacoma.
“City Manager T.C. Broadnax has ably served the City Council and the citizens of the city during a challenging period and has created stability, direction, and focus during his tenure,” the resolution read.
It directs Broadnax to deliver a draft request for qualifications to the city manager performance evaluation committee on or before Jan. 4. This year, that committee consisted of Mayor Marilyn Strickland as well as council members Marty Campbell, Victoria Woodards and Joe Lonergan, with Councilman Robert Thoms serving as an alternate, according to city staff.
Tuesday night’s meeting, which included the monthly citizens forum, was the last time the council will meet in 2016.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
Comments