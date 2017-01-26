Democrats say they’ll try Senate takeover Friday to pass ‘levy cliff’ bill

Democrats in the state Senate said they will try to force a vote Friday on a bill dealing with school district levies, taking advantage of a temporary tie to sidestep the chamber’s Republican leaders.
Until this week, Republicans controlled the state Senate with a 25-24 majority, with the aid of Democratic senator who typically votes with the GOP.
That changed Tuesday when. Sen. Brian Dansel, R-Republic, resigned to take a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The resulting 24-24 tie in the Senate has Democrats thinking they can act Friday to bring up legislation that would delay a planned reduction in how much school districts can collect in local property tax levies. Without a delay of the “levy cliff,” local school districts stand to lose about $358 million annually starting in January 2018, according to a legislative estimate.
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, said Senate Democrats have identified ways they can bring legislation to the floor without the aid of Republican Senate leaders.
But Democrats are hoping that Republicans agree to bring up the measure, House Bill 1059, using the normal channels, so that such an action isn’t necessary, he said.
“It is not our first choice to circumvent the rules and procedures” that typically govern the Senate, said Liias, the Senate minority floor leader.
Republicans, meanwhile, maintain that Friday’s Senate floor session isn’t one where any votes should be expected.
Nor do Senate Republicans agree that the Senate is technically tied right now, said Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn.
Even if the Senate were locked in a tie, Fain said Democrats would still have to work in collaboration with Republicans to control the chamber.
“For the minority to make that change kind of flies in the face of how you maintain a functional institution,” Fain said.
The levy cliff bill has become a flashpoint between Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature this year.
The measure passed the Democratic-controlled state House last week on a 62-35 vote. But GOP leaders who control the Senate have said they are hesitant to vote on the measure outside of a broader plan to reform how the state pays for public education.
Right now, lawmakers are working to comply with a court order to fix the way the state pays for schools, which may involve adjustments to local school district levies.
Democrats, meanwhile, have said there’s an urgent need to pass the levy-cliff bill now, so district officials don’t have to plan for drastic budget cuts while the Legislature works to solve larger school-funding problems.
