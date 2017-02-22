Tacoma Planning Commission member says she’ll run for council

Tacoma Planning Commission member Meredith Neal announced Wednesday she’s running for City Council.
Neal is running for at-large position 6, the seat vacated by Victoria Woodards in December. Woodards, who is running for mayor, resigned her position to reset the clock on the city’s term limits.
Neal was among eight finalists for an appointment to Woodards’ seat, but the City Council ended up choosing former Councilwoman Lauren Walker Lee last month.
Walker Lee has said she will not seek election to a full term in that seat.
Neal, a mother of two, is a project manager for MRF Construction, a Tacoma remodeling company, and an urban planner by training. She also serves on the Washington Elementary PTA board and the board of the YWCA Pierce County, and lives in the Proctor neighborhood.
“I want to build the best possible Tacoma for my two young boys and for all of our children,” Neal said in a news release. “I like bringing people together to solve problems, which is how I approach my role as a planning commissioner and my work as a construction project manager. I will bring the same collaborative style and work ethic to the City Council.”
The news release said Neal’s vision for Tacoma’s future includes “vibrant neighborhoods with housing options at all levels, a strong economy with more living-wage jobs, accountable public safety, improved tree canopy, and a comprehensive transportation system that connects us all.”
A total of five City Council seats will be up for grabs in November’s election. Mayor Marilyn Strickland and Councilmen Marty Campbell and Joe Lonergan will reach their term limits this year. Councilman Robert Thoms has said he will seek re-election for his district, which includes Northeast Tacoma, the Tideflats, downtown and the Stadium District.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
Comments