Tacoma considers blocking expansion of immigration detention center

The Tacoma City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on drastically limiting where public correctional facilities can be sited within city limits, and banning new or expanded private correctional facilities across the city.
Councilman Marty Campbell introduced the last minute addition to the council agenda at the end of Tuesday’s afternoon study session. It was presented as an emergency ordinance, and under that designation it would come to a vote the same day.
Campbell said he did that because there is no council meeting next week, and he’ll be absent the following week.
The ordinance, which if passed would create an interim regulation that would last six months, would target any future expansion at the Northwest Detention Center, a privately-owned and operated federal immigration detention center that opened in 2004 on the Tideflats. It was expanded in 2008, and is currently permitted to accommodate up to 1,575 detainees.
The council action memo reads, in part: “... the existing notification, outreach, and permitting process requirements for certain types of uses, such as correctional facilities, may not appropriately reflect the level of community interest in them and/or their potential scale of impact.”
GEO Group, which operates the detention center, has not announced plans to expand the facility, but some critics have expressed concern that it will have to expand in the wake of President Donald Trump’s sweeping plan to aggressively deport those in the country illegally.
In recent weeks, Mayor Marilyn Strickland and members of the City Council have repeatedly expressed their disapproval with having the federal detention center in Tacoma’s backyard. The group has reaffirmed its commitment to being a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees, but has not adopted a sanctuary city status – in part, the mayor says, because of the detention center’s presence.
Campbell’s ordinance would put in place interim regulations for public and private correctional facilities, which would be in effect for six months or until the city’s zoning regulations for those types of uses get permanently updated.
Given the fact that these are unpredictable times, I think it makes sense for us to have things in place that allow us to control our destiny and not have our destiny done to us.
Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland
Private correctional facilities would be prohibited across all zoning districts, and public or private correctional facilities would not be allowed in the city’s multifamily and light industrial zoning districts. Public correctional facilities also would face a new hurdle by having to get conditional use permits to locate in any district where they’re allowed.
The rule would apply to new facilities and the expansion of current facilities while the rule is in place, said acting city attorney Bill Fosbre. Current uses would be grandfathered.
“This is a conversation about land use, this is a conversation about land that is scarce,” Mayor Marilyn Strickland said. “It’s an opportunity for us to very thoughtfully plan what happens in our city, and I think it applies in actually many places around the city, not just one in particular.
“And I think given the fact that these are unpredictable times, I think it makes sense for us to have things in place that allow us to control our destiny and not have our destiny done to us.”
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
Comments