Republicans are planning a showdown over Sound Transit 3. ‘We’re protecting our constituents’

Republicans will try to push through several measures to address concerns about Sound Transit 3, the $54 billion transit package voters approved in November, in a battle on the floor of the state House Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers, who are in the minority in the House, say they’re frustrated Democratic leaders haven’t advanced proposals to reduce the cost of car tab fees associated with Sound Transit 3, as well as to let jurisdictions opt out of the Sound Transit taxing district.
Republicans will try to to amend the state’s transportation budget to address those issues Wednesday, said state Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, the House minority floor leader.
If those amendments are rejected or can’t move forward, GOP lawmakers will most likely attempt a procedural move to bring several Sound Transit-related bills directly to the floor for a vote, Wilcox said.
People are going to have to deal with the consequences of this, the cost, for the next 30 years, so it’s certainly worth a second look.
House Transportation Chairwoman Judy Clibborn, D-Mercer Island, didn’t return a reporter’s call to discuss those proposals Tuesday.
The Sound Transit 3 package raises about $28 billion in revenue through increased car tab fees, as well as hikes in property taxes and sales taxes, to expand light rail and improve commuter-rail and bus service in the Puget Sound. It passed among a majority of voters in Sound Transit’s three-county taxing district, though Pierce County voters rejected it.
Wilcox said he thinks if the vote on Sound Transit 3 were held today, it would most likely fail, because people are starting to understand just how much it will cost them. Car-tab renewal notices that included the new Sound Transit fees started going out recently.
“I think it was a very complex question to be voted on, and people did not believe the cost would be as high as it is,” Wilcox said Tuesday.
“We’re protecting our constituents,” he said. “People are going to have to deal with the consequences of this, the cost, for the next 30 years, so it’s certainly worth a second look.”
Some Democrats have expressed their support for proposals to to lower the cost of car-tab fees. But it’s not clear those Democrats would support Republican attempts to bring the measures directly to the House floor.
Particularly frustrating for some lawmakers is the outdated way Sound Transit calculates vehicle values, which significantly overestimates the value of vehicles in their first 10 years of life and can lead to higher car tab fees.
Several lawmakers have proposed changing how Sound Transit assesses car-tab fees to be based on a vehicle’s Kelley Blue Book value, instead of the valuation table set by the state about two decades ago.
Republicans will try to force a vote on that policy change Wednesday, Wilcox said.
Additionally, Republicans will seek to allow cities and even counties to opt out of the Sound Transit taxing district. Wilcox said that would be particularly helpful for residents of Pierce County who didn’t approve the package, yet still are required to pay the associated taxes.
GOP leaders may also try to force a vote on a bill to replace Sound Transit’s appointed board members with an 11-member board that is directly elected.
Some Democrats have expressed their support for proposals to lower the cost of car-tab fees under Sound Transit 3. But it’s not clear those same Democrats would support Republican attempts to bypass legislative committees to bring the measures directly to the floor.
Clibborn, the House Transportation Committee chairwoman, previously said she would need to see whether changing car-tab calculations would reduce revenue to Sound Transit substantially enough that the agency couldn’t complete the projects promised under the Sound Transit 3 package.
Sound Transit officials recently said changing how car tab fees are calculated would result in the agency losing $6 billion in revenue.
Wilcox said letting some jurisdictions withdraw from the Sound Transit district could help reduce project costs, if that’s a concern. Alternatively, Sound Transit could seek another public vote on a new, smaller transit package, he suggested.
In addition to pushing Sound Transit measures Wednesday, Republicans also will seek to get rid of the express toll lanes part of on Interstate 405, the freeway that runs from Lynnwood to Tukwila.
State Rep. Mark Harmsworth, R-Mill Creek, said the express toll lanes — which solo drivers can pay to access — are costly and have only worsened congestion on the clogged roadway.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
