Tacoma’s homelessness crisis needs an emergency solution, mayor says

The homelessness issue in Tacoma, the county and the region is well-documented.
It’s rare a few days go by lately that homelessness goes without mention in local media. It’s become more visible, too, said Mayor Marilyn Strickland at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting: When people are moved along and pushed out of encampments, they have to find another place to stay.
Strickland on Tuesday made a late add to the council agenda with a resolution that calls Tacoma’s homelessness problem a crisis, and directs interim city manager Elizabeth Pauli to prepare for the council an “emergency temporary aid and shelter program” to respond to that crisis.
“Our goal here is to make sure that no one who’s in Tacoma has to sleep on a street, in a park, beneath an overpass or outside, and the message we want to send is help is available,” Strickland said Tuesday.
“Now we have to figure out what that means, because the questions we have to answer for folks if we’re clearing out encampments is where do I go then? We have to have an answer to where do I go and we don’t have that answer right now, and we know it’s a very complicated, complex problem.”
While that means getting homeless people access to medical care, food, housing services and emergency shelter, the mayor said, it also means the city needs to enforce against illegal activities that are taking place, such as blatant and public drug use. Pauli said the city wants to find an approach that will also mitigate the impacts of homelessness on residents and neighbors.
Pauli said addressing the crisis can’t be a “government-only solution.” Strickland challenged those watching the meeting to think about what they’re doing to help individually.
The city will have to explore some potential new ways to address homelessness, she said, and short-term solutions could range from tent cities, to adding more affordable housing, and creating emergency shelters. Declaring an emergency would allow the city to fast track some of its processes in getting those plans into place, Strickland said.
“By directing the city manager to explore what it takes to declare an emergency, it will give us the ability to waive some things in deciding how we want to address this,” she said. That might include waiving procurement rules or expediting permitting processes.
Not everyone will take help that’s offered, she acknowledged: When the Tacoma Jungle camp under Interstate 705 was cleared out last month, the city offered 30 vouchers for shelter. Three were accepted, she said.
“Help is available,” she said, “and we want to be able to answer the question, ‘if you’re going to move me from here, where can I go?’”
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
