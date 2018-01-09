Inslee’s carbon tax would raise costs for consumers, polluters to fund environmental projects

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday unveiled details of his new plan to charge polluters, a centerpiece of the Democrat’s drive to combat climate change and address a court order to speed up a fix for the K-12 school system.
The plan would tax carbon emissions generated by transportation fuels and power plants at $20 per metric ton starting in July of 2019. After that, the tax would increase by 3.5 percent each year, plus inflation.
The governor’s office estimates the tax would raise $1.5 billion over its first two years, and $3.3 billion over four years. Much of the money from the tax would initially be used to replenish reserves Inslee hopes to spend on education.
The money later would be spent on a mix of clean energy, water conservation and other environmental projects.
While the tax will be paid by power plants and fuel importers, Inslee’s staff also predicted it would hike the cost of electricity, natural gas and gasoline for many consumers starting in 2020. That year consumers could see an increase in costs of 4 to 5 percent on electricity, roughly 10 percent on natural gas used in homes and 6 to 9 percent on gasoline.
The governor’s tax plan has some measures aimed at helping mitigate those costs for people who have low incomes. Some industries that are energy intensive would be exempted from the plan, and products such as aircraft fuels and fossil fuels used for agriculture would be protected from the tax.
Before the specifics of the carbon tax were unveiled, Inslee’s idea to approve the policy as part of his budget proposal garnered praise from some around the Capitol, including leading Democrats on environmental committees.
Other Democrats have been more lukewarm.
Speaker of the House Frank Chopp, a Seattle Democrat, said last week it could be difficult to muster the votes for a brand new tax in a short, 60-day session. In even-numbered years, lawmakers approve a supplemental budget, which typically makes small adjustments to the hefty two-year budget approved the year before.
Many Republicans have objected to using reserves as fiscally irresponsible. Leaders in the GOP have also rejected carbon taxes in the past — including cap-and-trade and other plans introduced by Inslee — as hurtful to the economy.
Democrats currently have narrow majorities in the state House and Senate.
