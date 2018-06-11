Investigator: Tacoma lawmaker violated harassment, ethics policy

House Democrats on Monday released a summary of an independent investigation that found state Rep. David Sawyer, D-Tacoma, broke ethics and harassment policy with a wide range of behavior, including by sending inappropriate text messages to staff and romantically pursuing a coworker who made it clear she wasn't interested.
The conclusion comes after a roughly four-months investigation in which attorney Elizabeth Van Moppes interviewed 24 people and scrutinized Sawyer's emails, documents, text messages and more to research allegations stretching back to the fall of 2017.
In the end, Van Moppes said Sawyer violated policy with his behavior toward three women who work at the Capitol, likely creating a hostile work environment for one based on gender and another based on sexual orientation.
With one of the women, Sawyer "disregarded her stated requests that he 'shut it down' and pressed her with unwanted attention," Van Moppes wrote. "Both his conduct and his intentions were sexual in nature."
Sawyer also "made multiple inappropriate and offensive comments and jokes," about the sexual orientation of another of the women, Moppes' summary says. None of the women involved were identified in the report.
Sawyer did not immediately have a comment Monday, saying he was working on a statement. But he has insisted his behavior has been professional and lawful. He has also accused Democratic leaders of politicizing the investigation and concealing information in an attempt to force him from office.
House officials have so far declined to release the full investigation.
In addition to Van Moppes' five-page summary, House Counsel Alison Hellberg wrote a one-page set of findings based on the full investigation with broader conclusions about Sawyer's behavior. She wrote Sawyer texted and "drunk dialed" multiple women at inappropriate hours and responded he was "not the one who would get fired" when cautioned by staff and lawmakers about his behavior at different times.
Van Moppes also concluded Sawyer wrongly used state resources by forcing two House staffers to strategize about an impending story by The News Tribune, The Olympian and public radio's Northwest News Network about his conduct.
That February story detailed accusations from eight women that Sawyer engaged in behavior that ranged from inappropriate to harassing before and after he was first elected to the Legislature in 2012.
The allegations include persistent or suggestive electronic messaging, unwanted attention and comments with sexual overtones. Sawyer has denied many of the accusations. The House inquiry was limited to Sawyer's time in office, although Van Moppes wrote she "heard a number of allegations" against Sawyer from before he was elected.
Sawyer was suspended from his chairmanship of the House's Commerce and Gaming Committee in early May after top Democrats said preliminary evidence from Van Moppes' investigation revealed evidence he fostered a hostile workplace. House Democratic Leaders on Monday recommended Sawyer be permanently removed as chairman of the committee.
The inquiry began two days before the story by the three news outlets. The investigation was prompted by an unspecified allegation related to personal boundary concerns. Sawyer was barred from working with most legislative staff during the investigation, and top Democrats said Monday that limitation will continue.
The investigation later was expanded to look at other accusations of inappropriate behavior.
Since then, Sawyer has lost support from much of his own party, including the state Democratic Party Chairwoman Tina Podlodowski, House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan and Sawyer's own Democratic organization in the 29th Legislative District.
He is facing an election challenge this year from Democrat Melanie Morgan, as well as Republicans Terry Harder and Janis Clark.
The 29th District district includes parts of Tacoma, Parkland, Lakewood, Spanaway and Frederickson.
A handful of Democrats still support Sawyer, including Rep. Steve Kirby, D-Tacoma, who also represents the 29th District.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments