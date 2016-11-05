Washington state elector says he won’t vote for Hillary Clinton

0:31 CAMPAIGN AD: Trey Gowdy Is Fearless Pause

0:29 18-year-old sentenced in connection to sexual assault of Lakebay girl

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

4:15 Highlights: Cameron Lewis, Blake Cantu spark Peninsula ground game in 44-21 win over Stadium

2:16 Russell Wilson: This is best I've felt since Week 1

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:09 Fatal crash slows traffic through Fife

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5