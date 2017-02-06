Snow blankets South Sound, closes schools and offices

Snow blanketed the South Sound overnight into Monday, seeing people abandon their cars at impassable hills and closing many area schools and offices.
More than 2 inches of wet snow fell in Tacoma by Monday morning, but the National Weather Service received reports of more than a foot of snow falling in East Pierce County, including 14 inches in Bonney Lake.
The Weather Service has a winter storm warning that’s still in effect until 4 p.m. Monday, saying 1 to 3 more inches could fall in the region’s low-lying areas, though more is expected to stick on hills and farther away from the water.
“If you must drive on snowy roads, keep some warm clothes, a flashlight, your cellphone, snacks and water in your vehicle,” the warning advises. “And above all, slow down.”
Cars were scattered on the shoulder of state Route 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake on Monday morning, many people leaving their vehicles behind as the hill was too treacherous to traverse.
In the Cascades, another 5 to 10 inches of snowfall is possible through 4 p.m., according to the Weather Service.
Snoqualmie Pass has been closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg for avalanche control work, with no estimated time for its reopening, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
At Mount Rainier National Park, the road from Longmire to Paradise will not open Monday, and chains are required for the drive to Longmire.
Ski resorts have to be loving the snowy weather: Crystal Mountain reports 19 inches of new snow, and White Pass reports 18 inches.
Essentially all of the colleges and school districts throughout the region closed — a comprehensive list can be found here.
Pierce Transit is running snow routes for routes 11, 41, 402 and 501. Routes 212 and 214 are unable to serve Pierce College because of the snow, and route 497 is unable to serve the Sunset Park and Ride due to hazardous conditions.
Among the public offices closed are Gig Harbor Municipal Court, Milton City Hall and Kent Municipal Court. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department allowed for late starts for its employees.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord had a 2-hour delay for military and civilian personnel. Mission essential personnel are to report on time, as are Madigan Army Medical Center staff. Base Child Development Centers are open normal hours.
Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is closed Monday due to snow accumulation, according to Metro Parks Tacoma. It will reopen Thursday as part of its winter schedule.
The Pierce County Library System is closed Monday for the snow.
