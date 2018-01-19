San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) watches as Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) and Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) battle for the puck as Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) moves into the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018
Hockey fans get hint of name for proposed Seattle NHL team. Is your idea in the mix?

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 19, 2018 11:14 AM

The company pushing to bring the National Hockey League to Seattle recently registered 13 domain names giving fans a hint at what the proposed team might be named.

From Pilots and Steelheads to Metropolitans, fans have no shortage of ideas

Clark Rasmussen of detroithockey.net was among the first to discover the name of the Las Vegas Golden Knights by tracking domain name registrations. He wrote Friday morning that Christina Song, general Counsel for Oak View Group, applied for 38 domains representing 13 possible names.

The possible names he unearthed:

▪  Seattle Cougars

▪  Seattle Eagles

▪  Seattle Emeralds

▪  Seattle Evergreens

▪  Seattle Firebirds

▪  Seattle Kraken

▪  Seattle Rainiers

▪  Seattle Renegades

▪  Seattle Sea Lions

▪  Seattle Seals

▪  Seattle Sockeyes

▪  Seattle Totems

▪  Seattle Whales

Notably missing: Metropolitans. The Seattle Metropolitans was the name of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association team that played in Seattle 1915-24 and won the 1917 Stanley Cup.

Rasmussen points out that if Seattle does land a team for the 2020-21 season, it’s not certain the name will come from this list. However, if it does, it’s safe bet Seattle will have better name than the Golden Knights. They’ll just hope they can duplicate their success on the ice. In its first season, Las Vegas has the best record in the Western Conference, 30-11-3.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

