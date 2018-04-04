With the National Hockey League presumably on its way to Seattle, fans have been eager for months to find out the potential name and logo. Now they're taking matters in to their owns hands with come concepts like these from Sparky Chewbarky Athletics.
With the National Hockey League presumably on its way to Seattle, fans have been eager for months to find out the potential name and logo. Now they're taking matters in to their owns hands with come concepts like these from Sparky Chewbarky Athletics. @sparkychewbarky Twitter

What will Seattle's NHL team's logo look like? Check out this concept art

By Craig Hill

April 04, 2018 12:48 PM

They don't have a name, a logo or even a team, but Seattle has plenty of hockey fans. And those fans have ideas.

With the National Hockey League presumably on its way to Seattle, fans have been eager for months to find out the potential name and logo.

After buying 25,000 season ticket deposits in two hours on March 1, fans are now resorting to their own creativity to keep them busy while they wait for official announcements.

Check out these images making the rounds on Twitter. The logos and concepts were posted by Sparky Chewbarky Athletics.

In January, the Oak View Group, the organization pushing to bring NHL hockey to Seattle, registered 13 domain names that give fans a hint at what the proposed team might be named.

Some of the possible names: Cougars, Eagles, Emeralds, Evergreens, Firebirds, Kraken, Rainiers, Renegades, Sea Lions, Seals, Sockeyes, Totems and Whales.

