Seahawks waive backup QB Stephen Morris after rookie Alex McGough arrives, impresses

So much for Stephen Morris having played for Brian Schottenheimer. One draft and one minicamp performance by Alex McGough changed that.
The Seahawks on Friday waived Morris, the backup quarterback they had signed last month. Morris, 25, had Schottenheimer as his quarterbacks coach in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts.
Weeks after Morris signed, the Seahawks drafted McGough in the seventh round of the draft April 28. Last weekend, McGough impressed coach Pete Carroll and his staff in a three-day rookie minicamp with his accuracy and arm strength from the pocket. That's something the Seahawks hadn't seen when McGough was often scrambling away from pass rushers in college at Florida International.
McGough is a rare investment in quarterback development for Seattle behind Russell Wilson. He is only the second QB drafted by Carroll and general manager John Schneider since they arrived to run the team in 2010. Wilson is the other, from 2012.
Veteran Austin Davis, a former starter with the Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams, remains the likely No.-2 quarterback behind Wilson again in 2017. Davis, 28, re-signed with the Seahawks last month. His three seasons with St. Louis was from 2012-14 when Schottenheimer was the Rams' play caller.
