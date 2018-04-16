Seahawks do it again: Sign Austin Davis instead of Colin Kaepernick to backup Russell Wilson

The undeniably transitioning Seahawks appear to be staying the same at at least one place: quarterback.
Again, they are signing Austin Davis—and not Colin Kaepernick—to backup Russell Wilson. That is according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo Monday morning.
Davis, 28, and Stephen Morris, the backup QB the Seahawks signed on Friday, have both played for Seattle's new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Davis' three seasons with St. Louis was from 2012-14 when Schottenheimer was the Rams' play caller. Morris, 25, had Schottenheimer as his quarterbacks coach in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts.
The deal to bring back Davis would be for a base salary of $790,000 for 2018.
Last month the Seahawks released their third-string quarterback from 2017, Trevone Boykin, after his latest legal troubles in Texas.
The Seahawks are trying to reverse the perception from last week when word got out why they canceled a tryout for Kaepernick. The former Super Bowl starter has been unsigned for two years since kneeling during the national anthem before games throughout the 2016 season, his final one with the San Francisco 49ers.
Coach Pete Carroll wants his Seahawks to be known among league veterans as a team that welcomes individuality and embraces players to be who they are and want to be. See: Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman. Carroll bolstered that perception last year when he hosted Kaepernick on a free-agent visit that remains the only one the blackballed QB's has gotten the last two offseasons.
But then Carroll explained dubiously the reason Seattle didn't sign Kaepernick then was the team considers him an NFL starter and the Seahawks already have one in Wilson.
And Sherman and Bennett are now gone.
After deciding again on Monday to re-sign Davis, the Seahawks are like every other team in the NFL: refusing to sign Kaepernick instead.
