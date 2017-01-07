G-K’s Foster Sarell makes long-anticipated college decision — he’s going to Stanford

Foster Sarell had five hats lined on a table in front of him – with logos of Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and UW.
The nationally televised scene from San Antonio, Texas, had been awaited ever since Sarell entered the halls of Graham-Kapowsin High School four years ago. Coach Eric Kurle had said, even then, that Sarell was the best player he had ever coached.
Sarell had already selected his school of choice earlier this week. But made it official during the fourth quarter of NBC’s broadcast of the U.S. Army All-American game on Saturday.
He verbally committed to Stanford.
“For the next four years I am going to be attending ...” Sarell said as he picked up a hat. “Stanford University.”
National signing day is Feb. 1.
“It’s been amazing,” Sarell said on the broadcast. “That’s been my dream school since I was a little kid. I think I just followed my heart and it led me to the right place.”
NBC saved Sarell’s announcement for last as the 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle was the last of seven undecided recruits at the All-American game to announce.
The last offensive lineman from the South Sound to commit to Stanford – that was Puyallup graduate Joshua Garnett, who earned the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman and was the San Francisco 49ers’ 2016 first-round draft pick.
Sarell had posted a picture on Twitter with Garnett after a visit he took there last summer.
Sarell had posted a picture on Twitter with Garnett after a visit he took there last summer.
2015 NFL All-Pro lineman David DeCastro graduated from Bellevue and went to Stanford. He, too, became a first-round NFL draft pick.
Sarell is considered the No. 1 offensive line recruit in the nation by multiple scouting services and he’s the No. 2 overall recruit behind fellow Army All-American Najee Harris, a running back from Antioch, California, by Scout.com.
Sarell was awarded on Friday night as the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year by the All-American Bowl, given to the top lineman on either side of the ball.
For being one of the most recruited players to ever come out of the Pacific Northwest, Sarell never treated his recruiting process like the big shot that he is.
He treated it like he was "just a kid from Graham" as he enjoys to say.
Sarell’s nationally televised announcement was the most self-generated flair he’s created throughout his recruiting process. UW coach Chris Petersen flew a helicopter over Curtis High School to see Sarell when Graham-Kapowsin played there the second game of the season, but that was an unexpected surprise.
Sarell generally keeps to himself, content to workout with his friends and teammates, play golf and never revealing much on social media.
For comparison – Lake Stevens grad Jacob Eason, the top quarterback recruit in the country last year before he signed with Georgia, had more than 39,000 Twitter followers before signing day last year. Sarell currently has less than 3,000.
"I think it’s kind of territorial," Sarell had said after he was announced as an Army All-American. "I live in Graham, Washington. We’re just a humble town. And I was raised by my parents to be humble and I have great friends."
Some other notable athletes from the South Sound to compete in the Army All-American Bowl: Gig Harbor’s Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2011), Lakes’ Jermaine Kearse (2008) and Timberline’s Jonathan Stewart (2005).
Sarell was selected as the 4A South Puget Sound League’s co-MVP alongside Sumner running back Connor Wedington, who also has Stanford among the five colleges he’s considering.
Graham-Kapowsin reached the first round of the 4A state playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Camas.
A Camas coach approached Sarell while he was being interviewed afterward.
"You’ve got some of the best feet I’ve ever seen," the coach told him. "I’ve been coaching for a long time. Seriously the best feet."
G-K made state each of the past three years with Sarell – a four-year starter – after it had only one trip to state before that (2008). Graham-Kapowsin of the Bethel School District opened in 2005.
And now he’ll prepare for life after high school at Stanford.
It’s another goal he gets to check off of the chalk board in his bedroom.
But the ultimate one remains unchecked: To play in the NFL and eventually have his bronze bust in Canton, Ohio, in the NFL Hall of Fame.
