Foss’ Roberto Gittens decommits from Boise State, plans to reclassify to 2018

Roberto Gittens, the standout 6-foot-5 forward from Foss High School, has decommitted from Boise State University.
His coach, Mike Cocke’ confirmed Gittens decision in a phone interview on Friday after Scout.com originally reported it.
Cocke’ said he’s talked to coaches from multiple Pac-12 coaches this week, though Gittens hasn’t received a scholarship offer yet.
“He wants to keep his options open and see what other opportunities are out there for him,” Cocke’ said. “That’s it. It’s nothing Boise State did or didn’t do. He wants to see what’s out there.”
Cocke’ said that Gittens also intends reclassify to the class of 2018, which he said will allow Gittens to play AAU basketball in the spring and showcase himself in front of more coaches.
“I think he will make his decision in early May,” Cocke’ said.
Gittens averaged 22 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in a dominant senior year that led to Foss bringing home the state title for the first time since 2000 and bringing Tacoma its first state title since Lincoln in 2002.
Gittens earned The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area boys basketball player of the year about 16 years after his father, Roberto Gittens Sr., played for then-Hofstra coach Jay Wright in the 2001 NCAA tournament against UCLA.
Gittens Jr. committed to Boise State in October, but he had never signed a letter of intent. The next signing day is April 12.
But since Gittens is reclassifying, he could commit to another school after the April 12 signing day and then remove his classification and enroll to play college basketball somewhere in the fall.
