Coaches association releases 2017 all-state high school boys soccer teams

The Todd Beamer High School boys soccer team got a lot to show for its first state title in school history.
Defender Luke Gregg was selected by the Washington boys soccer coaches association as the Class 4A MVP and Beamer coach Joel Lindberg earned coach of the year.
The Titans also had midfielder J.J. Allen, on the first team.
Bellarmine Prep’s Kyle Casey, the 4A SPSL offensive player of the year, earned a first-team forward nod, alongside 4A NPSL Olympic MVP Erik De Anda of Auburn Mountainview, and Tahoma’s Charlie Wilcox, the 4A NPSL Cascade MVP, was a first-team midfielder.
In the 3A classification, 3A South Sound Conference co-MVPs Mason Haubrich of Peninsula and Alex Bradbury of Central Kitsap were selected to the first team, as was 3A Pierce County League defensive player of the year Kendall Burks, a junior at Stadium. Spanaway Lake junior Jacob Castro was voted as the best goalkeeper in 3A.
Steilacoom’s Keegan Boyd, the 2A SPSL Sound MVP, was a first-team forward in the 2A classification and Franklin Pierce’s Noah Carver was voted as the top goalkeeper in 2A.
Charles Wright’s Nick Iregui was The News Tribune’s All-Area boys soccer player of the year, and he was selected as a first-team forward in 1A for the second consecutive year.
CLASS 4A
MVP – Luke Gregg, Todd Beamer
Coach of the Year – Joel Lindberg, Todd Beamer
FIRST TEAM
Forwards – Jesus Meraz-Rodriguez, sr., Pasco; Erik De Anda, sr., Auburn Mountainview; Kyle Casey, sr., Bellarmine Prep; Luis Navarrete, jr., Wenatchee.
Midfielders – JJ Allen, jr., Todd Beamer; Charlie Wilcox, sr., Tahoma; R.J. Stretch, jr., Central Valley; Danny Wing, sr., Camas.
Defenders – Ivan Esmeral, sr., Skyline; Luke Gregg, sr., Todd Beamer; Matt Springer, sr., Wenatchee; Noah Whitman, sr., Central Valley.
Goalkeeper – Lucas Richardson, jr., Skyline.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Bakary Sey, jr., Eastlake; Briskans Shibale, sr., Mt. Rainier; Ethan Carlson, jr., Puyallup; Jake Levine, sr., Central Valley.
Midfielders – Stephen Murray, sr., Sumner; David Uribe, sr., Pasco; Brayan Torres, sr., Puyallup; Edwin Aquino, soph., Pasco; Keegan Rubio, jr., Glacier Peak.
Defenders – Brandon Palmateer, sr., Battle Ground; Jason Kim, sr., Kamiak; Camron Miller, sr., Glacier Peak; Tommy Martin, sr., Bellarmine Prep.
Goalkeeper – Brandon Wolter, sr., Union.
CLASS 3A
MVP – Jason Fairhurst, Snohomish
Coach of the Year – Gary Hunter, Roosevelt
FIRST TEAM
Forwards – Alex Bradbury, Sr. Central Kitsap; Isaiah Arechiga, Sr. Kamiakin; Ryley Johnson, sr., Lynnwood; Logan Stapleton, sr., Snohomish.
Midfielders – Jason Fairhurst, sr., Snohomish; Lucas Meek, sr., Mercer Island; Tyler Hughes, sr., Squalicum; Mason Haubrich, sr., Peninsula.
Defenders – Andrew Scrimsher, sr., Kamiakin; Reis Kissel, jr., Mercer Island; Rowan Calvert, Roosevelt; Kendall Burks, jr., Stadium; Jason Cortes, jr., Kennewick.
Goalkeeper – Jacob Castro, jr., Spanaway Lake.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Eddie Castillo, jr., Kennewick; Dane Evanger, sr., Lynnwood; Edgar Iniguez, sr., Lake Washington; Chase Alire, sr., Gig Harbor.
Midfielders – Johnny Swann, O’Dea; JJ Mitchell, sr., Oak Harbor; Hunter Bauman, jr., Mercer Island; Paul Wadsworth, sr., Stadium.
Defenders – Jack Sluys, sr., Gig Harbor; Carter Stephens, sr., Central Kitsap; Hayden Barnovw, Roosevelt.
Goalkeeper – Erik James, sr., Marysville-Getchell.
CLASS 2A
MVP – Matt Williams, Archbishop Murphy
Coach of the Year – Todd Morrow, East Valley Yakima
FIRST TEAM
Forwards – Matt Williams, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Paul Cuevas, sr., East Valley Yakima; Nick Parris, sr., Lynden; Bobby Stoyanov, jr., Mountlake Terrace; Habib Barry, sr., Tyee.
Midfielders – Sam Johnson, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Cesar Corona, sr., Aberdeen; Devonte Gorman, sr., East Valley Spokane; Keegan Boyd, sr., Steilacoom.
Defenders – Diego Rios, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Robby Lewis, sr., Aberdeen; Ryan Henderson, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Sam Polevoy, sr., Mountlake Terrace.
Goalkeeper – Noah Carver, jr., Franklin Pierce.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Alex Kirtsov, sr., Lindbergh; Cristobal Cervantes, jr., Toppenish; Miguel Torres, sr., Aberdeen; Jake Connop, fr., Columbia River.
Midfielders – Gilbert De La Luz, jr., Franklin Pierce; Chase Bolin, sr., Cedarcrest; Deondre Sluys, sr., North Kitsap; Zach Bowsky, jr., East Valley Spokane.
Defenders – Angel Sanchez, jr., Toppenish; Fabian Kirby, soph., East Valley Yakima; Kody Boles, sr., Kingston; Joseph Gresch, jr., East Valley Spokane.
Goalkeeper – Chris Kirby, sr., East Valley Yakima; Jordan Thompson, sr., North Kitsap.
CLASS 1A
MVP – Eamon Stein, Bush
Coach of the Year – Bob Bristol, Overlake
FIRST TEAM
Forwards – Alberto Cisneros, sr., Colville; Nick Iregui, sr., Charles Wright; Emmanuel Hidalgo, sr., Wahluke; Gustavo Barragan, Toledo-Winlock United.
Midfielders – Eamon Stein, sr., Bush; Rafa Barajas, sr., Chelan; Michael Rojas, jr., Royal; Jacob Sargent; sr., Klahowya; Jose Serna, sr., Highland.
Defenders – David Van Vleck, sr., Toledo-Winlock United; Bryce Goldman, sr., Overlake; Alonso Perez, sr., Wahluke; Hugo Caplow, sr., Bush.
Goalkeeper – Ulysses Gonzalez, sr., Wahluke.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Felix Nava, Brewster; Tom Fahlman, sr., Bush; Arturo Avila, fr., Cascade (Leavenworth); Jonathan Van Vleck, sr., Toledo-Winlock United.
Midfielders – Alex Martin, fr., Overlake; Brevin Lacy, sr., Overlake; Billy Chissoe, jr., Charles Wright; Brian Sanchez, jr., Cascade (Leavenworth).
Defenders – Nathan Cunningham, sr., Overlake; Riccardo Marangon, Montesano; Luis Ramos, sr., Connell; Abel Dominguez, sr., Royal.
Goalkeeper – Alan Contreras, soph., Toledo-Winlock United.
