Bulldog goalkeeper punches the ball to safety late in the first half of Todd Beamer vs. Pasco in the 4A soccer state finals at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., Saturday, May 27, 2017. The match is tied 1-1 at the half. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

June 21, 2017 8:39 PM

Coaches association releases 2017 all-state high school boys soccer teams

By TJ Cotterill

The Todd Beamer High School boys soccer team got a lot to show for its first state title in school history.

Defender Luke Gregg was selected by the Washington boys soccer coaches association as the Class 4A MVP and Beamer coach Joel Lindberg earned coach of the year.

WATCH: Luke Gregg's double-OT game-winner sends Todd Beamer to 4A Final Four

Todd Beamer’s Luke Gregg had been begging to play some forward all season. He got his chance to be a goal-scorer in double overtime of Friday’s state quarterfinals against Kamiak. He didn’t disappoint.

The Titans also had midfielder J.J. Allen, on the first team.

Bellarmine Prep’s Kyle Casey, the 4A SPSL offensive player of the year, earned a first-team forward nod, alongside 4A NPSL Olympic MVP Erik De Anda of Auburn Mountainview, and Tahoma’s Charlie Wilcox, the 4A NPSL Cascade MVP, was a first-team midfielder.

In the 3A classification, 3A South Sound Conference co-MVPs Mason Haubrich of Peninsula and Alex Bradbury of Central Kitsap were selected to the first team, as was 3A Pierce County League defensive player of the year Kendall Burks, a junior at Stadium. Spanaway Lake junior Jacob Castro was voted as the best goalkeeper in 3A.

Steilacoom’s Keegan Boyd, the 2A SPSL Sound MVP, was a first-team forward in the 2A classification and Franklin Pierce’s Noah Carver was voted as the top goalkeeper in 2A.

Charles Wright’s Nick Iregui was The News Tribune’s All-Area boys soccer player of the year, and he was selected as a first-team forward in 1A for the second consecutive year.

In case you missed it, here were the TNT All-Area boys soccer teams.

And here's the coaches association all state teams:

CLASS 4A

Watch: Beamer's first state soccer title comes in toughest match of the year

Todd Beamer's Mark Filimonov, Austin Stafford and JJ Allen talk with coach Joel Lindberg about becoming the first team, in any sport, to win a state title for Beamer High School of Federal Way. The Titans beat Pasco, 2-1, on Saturday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

Matthew Boivin Contributing writer

MVP – Luke Gregg, Todd Beamer

Coach of the Year – Joel Lindberg, Todd Beamer

FIRST TEAM

Forwards – Jesus Meraz-Rodriguez, sr., Pasco; Erik De Anda, sr., Auburn Mountainview; Kyle Casey, sr., Bellarmine Prep; Luis Navarrete, jr., Wenatchee.

MidfieldersJJ Allen, jr., Todd Beamer; Charlie Wilcox, sr., Tahoma; R.J. Stretch, jr., Central Valley; Danny Wing, sr., Camas.

Defenders – Ivan Esmeral, sr., Skyline; Luke Gregg, sr., Todd Beamer; Matt Springer, sr., Wenatchee; Noah Whitman, sr., Central Valley.

Goalkeeper – Lucas Richardson, jr., Skyline.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards – Bakary Sey, jr., Eastlake; Briskans Shibale, sr., Mt. Rainier; Ethan Carlson, jr., Puyallup; Jake Levine, sr., Central Valley.

MidfieldersStephen Murray, sr., Sumner; David Uribe, sr., Pasco; Brayan Torres, sr., Puyallup; Edwin Aquino, soph., Pasco; Keegan Rubio, jr., Glacier Peak.

Defenders – Brandon Palmateer, sr., Battle Ground; Jason Kim, sr., Kamiak; Camron Miller, sr., Glacier Peak; Tommy Martin, sr., Bellarmine Prep.

Goalkeeper – Brandon Wolter, sr., Union.

CLASS 3A

MVP – Jason Fairhurst, Snohomish

Coach of the Year – Gary Hunter, Roosevelt

FIRST TEAM

ForwardsAlex Bradbury, Sr. Central Kitsap; Isaiah Arechiga, Sr. Kamiakin; Ryley Johnson, sr., Lynnwood; Logan Stapleton, sr., Snohomish.

Midfielders – Jason Fairhurst, sr., Snohomish; Lucas Meek, sr., Mercer Island; Tyler Hughes, sr., Squalicum; Mason Haubrich, sr., Peninsula.

Defenders – Andrew Scrimsher, sr., Kamiakin; Reis Kissel, jr., Mercer Island; Rowan Calvert, Roosevelt; Kendall Burks, jr., Stadium; Jason Cortes, jr., Kennewick.

GoalkeeperJacob Castro, jr., Spanaway Lake.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards – Eddie Castillo, jr., Kennewick; Dane Evanger, sr., Lynnwood; Edgar Iniguez, sr., Lake Washington; Chase Alire, sr., Gig Harbor.

Midfielders – Johnny Swann, O’Dea; JJ Mitchell, sr., Oak Harbor; Hunter Bauman, jr., Mercer Island; Paul Wadsworth, sr., Stadium.

DefendersJack Sluys, sr., Gig Harbor; Carter Stephens, sr., Central Kitsap; Hayden Barnovw, Roosevelt.

Goalkeeper – Erik James, sr., Marysville-Getchell.

CLASS 2A

MVP – Matt Williams, Archbishop Murphy

Coach of the Year – Todd Morrow, East Valley Yakima

FIRST TEAM

Forwards – Matt Williams, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Paul Cuevas, sr., East Valley Yakima; Nick Parris, sr., Lynden; Bobby Stoyanov, jr., Mountlake Terrace; Habib Barry, sr., Tyee.

Midfielders – Sam Johnson, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Cesar Corona, sr., Aberdeen; Devonte Gorman, sr., East Valley Spokane; Keegan Boyd, sr., Steilacoom.

Defenders – Diego Rios, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Robby Lewis, sr., Aberdeen; Ryan Henderson, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Sam Polevoy, sr., Mountlake Terrace.

GoalkeeperNoah Carver, jr., Franklin Pierce.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards – Alex Kirtsov, sr., Lindbergh; Cristobal Cervantes, jr., Toppenish; Miguel Torres, sr., Aberdeen; Jake Connop, fr., Columbia River.

MidfieldersGilbert De La Luz, jr., Franklin Pierce; Chase Bolin, sr., Cedarcrest; Deondre Sluys, sr., North Kitsap; Zach Bowsky, jr., East Valley Spokane.

Defenders – Angel Sanchez, jr., Toppenish; Fabian Kirby, soph., East Valley Yakima; Kody Boles, sr., Kingston; Joseph Gresch, jr., East Valley Spokane.

Goalkeeper – Chris Kirby, sr., East Valley Yakima; Jordan Thompson, sr., North Kitsap.

CLASS 1A

Charles Wright's Nick Iregui is The News Tribune's All-Area soccer player of the year

Charles Wright soccer star Nick Iregui scored 90 goals in his four seasons (including once with chicken stuck in his throat, and he's The News Tribune's All-Area player of the year.

Video by TJ Cotterill; photo/b-roll courtesy of Bill Chissoe, Scott Levy (LEVYFILMS) tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

MVP – Eamon Stein, Bush

Coach of the Year – Bob Bristol, Overlake

FIRST TEAM

Forwards – Alberto Cisneros, sr., Colville; Nick Iregui, sr., Charles Wright; Emmanuel Hidalgo, sr., Wahluke; Gustavo Barragan, Toledo-Winlock United.

Midfielders – Eamon Stein, sr., Bush; Rafa Barajas, sr., Chelan; Michael Rojas, jr., Royal; Jacob Sargent; sr., Klahowya; Jose Serna, sr., Highland.

Defenders – David Van Vleck, sr., Toledo-Winlock United; Bryce Goldman, sr., Overlake; Alonso Perez, sr., Wahluke; Hugo Caplow, sr., Bush.

Goalkeeper – Ulysses Gonzalez, sr., Wahluke.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards – Felix Nava, Brewster; Tom Fahlman, sr., Bush; Arturo Avila, fr., Cascade (Leavenworth); Jonathan Van Vleck, sr., Toledo-Winlock United.

Midfielders – Alex Martin, fr., Overlake; Brevin Lacy, sr., Overlake; Billy Chissoe, jr., Charles Wright; Brian Sanchez, jr., Cascade (Leavenworth).

Defenders – Nathan Cunningham, sr., Overlake; Riccardo Marangon, Montesano; Luis Ramos, sr., Connell; Abel Dominguez, sr., Royal.

Goalkeeper – Alan Contreras, soph., Toledo-Winlock United.

