Who were the best HS baseball players in the state in 2017?

Puyallup and Gig Harbor high schools were rewarded well for their state titles.
Puyallup had four players selected to the Class 4A all-state team by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association after securing the school’s second 4A state title in school history with a 4-1 win over Kentlake at Safeco Field.
Gonzaga-bound shortstop/pitcher Michael Spellacy, The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year, was one of them. So was Washington State University-bound left-handed pitcher Michael Newstrom, outfielder Zach Larson and corner infielder Carter Wallace.
Gig Harbor had five players selected to the 3A all-state team and Pete Jansen was voted as the 3A coach of the year after its season ended with a 5-1 victory against Southridge for the state title.
The Tides had three pitchers make the all-state team — Minnesota-bound Patrick Frederickson made the all-state team, as did WSU-signee Avery Jones, and Logan Gerling (Tacoma CC). Centerfielder RJ Green (Tacoma CC) and infielder Cameron MacIntosh (Tacoma CC) also made the team, but San Diego Padres 40th round draft pick Chad Stevens, a Portland signee, did not.
Bonney Lake had four players selected to the 3A all-state team: Oregon State commit Matthew Gretler, Kaiden Hammond, Robby Pogue and Cam Campbell.
Kentlake’s Brett Jaime was selected as the 4A coach of the year.
Here are the complete all-state teams, with plenty more South Sound selections:
CLASS 4A
Coach of the year: Brett Jaime, Kentlake
Austin Baek
Bothell
C/OF
12
Brody Barnum
Skyview
P/OF
12
Daniel Copeland
Skyview
P/OF
12
Colton Bunt
Glacier Peak
OF
12
Ryan Ober
Glacier Peak
SS
12
Ethan Smith
Glacier Peak
OF
12
Nic Sokol
Mt. Vernon
INF
12
Andrew Osterman
Tahoma
P
12
Shane McGuire
Kentwood
C
12
Isaac Barrera
Kentridge
OF
12
Kody Darcy
Kentridge
SS
12
Mason De La Cruz
Thomas Jefferson
SS
12
Nick Horn
Kennedy Catholic
P
12
Caleb Jamie
Kentlake
P/OF
12
Jordon Wright
Kentlake
P
12
Michael Kramer
Auburn Mountainview
OF
12
Alex McBee
Auburn Mountainview
P
12
Sammy Abbott
Curtis
1B
12
AJ Morioka
Curtis
INF
12
Tyler Wheeler
Graham-Kapowsin
C
11
Zack Larson
Puyallup
OF
12
Michael Newstrom
Puyallup
P
12
Michael Spellacy
Puyallup
P/INF
12
Carter Wallace
Puyallup
3B/1B
12
Kolby Force
Rogers
SS
12
Derek Downey
Olympia
P
12
Jake Gehri
Sumner
C
11
Gabe Smith
Sumner
P
12
Ben Wilson
Sumner
3B
11
Seth Kuykendall
Gonzaga Prep
P
12
Carsten Schmidt
Gonzaga Prep
1B
12
Mitchell Lesmeister
Walla Walla
SS
12
Henry Gargus
Davis
OF/P
10
Mason Marenco
Mt. Si
SS
12
Reilly Olmstead
Mt. Vernon
P
10
Max Randle
Battle Ground
OF
12
Isaiah Smith
Battle Ground
OF
12
Gunner Talkington
Battle Ground
C
12
Mikey Thomas
Wenatchee
OF
12
Mitchell Tomlinson
Eastmont
C
12
Jeremy Yelland
Central Valley (Spokane)
P/OF
12
Justin Vanderbrake
West Valley (Yakima)
INF
12
CLASS 3A
Coach of the year: Pete Jansen, Gig Harbor
Lucas Allen
Interlake
C
11
Naoki Harmer
Interlake
SS
12
Al Aurelio
Bellevue
OF
11
Jack Enger
Bellevue
P/OF
12
Colin Suter
Bellevue
P
12
Greg Fuchs
Mercer Island
OF/C
11
Noah Hsue
Mercer Island
SS
12
Jack Smith
Mercer Island
SS
12
Robert Weaver
Mercer Island
P
11
Justin Armbruester
Eastside Catholic
P/1B
12
Will Armbruester
Eastside Catholic
P/1B
10
Connor Barison
Redmond
P
11
Greg Bernash
Prairie
OF/SS/P
12
Cam Campbell
Bonney Lake
1B/INF
12
Matthew Gretler
Bonney Lake
SS
11
Kaiden Hammond
Bonney Lake
P
11
Robby Pogue
Bonney Lake
3B
12
Ty Preece
Spanaway Lake
P
12
Kennedy Cook
Stadium
P/3B
12
Brock Gagliardi
Wilson
C
12
Patrick Frederickson
Gig Harbor
P/1B
12
Logan Gerling
Gig Harbor
P/C
12
RJ Green
Gig Harbor
OF
12
Avery Jones
Gig Harbor
P
12
Cameron McIntosh
Gig Harbor
P
12
Dakota Hill
Yelm
P
12
Brandon Thompson
Yelm
OF
12
Jacob Loose
Capital
1B/P
12
Tanner Johnson
Capital
P
12
Tucker Stroup
Timberline
INF
12
Marcos Cuenca
Rainier Beach
P
12
Jesse Franklin
Seattle Prep
OF
12
Dominique Gates
O’Dea
OF
12
Lane Hailey
Southridge
C
11
Jake Harvey
Southridge
SS
11
Wyatt Hull
Southridge
P
11
Mason Martin
Southridge
OF
12
Nick Hull
Edmonds-Woodway
P/1B
12
Brandon Mitchell
Edmonds-Woodway
P/SS
12
Alek Jacob
North Central
P
12
Matt James
Ferndale
C
12
Gabe Martin
Mt. Spokane
P
12
Kyler McMahan
Lynnwood
SS/P
12
Tanner Oxnevad
Shorewood
P
12
Will Smith
Shorewood
P
12
Jayson Schroeder
Juanita
P
11
Tristan Sheward
Arlington
P/C
12
Tommy Snyder
Evergreen (Vancouver)
P
11
Trevor Swartz
Evergreen (Vancouver)
3B
12
Justin Solt
Shadle Park
P
12
Tommy Vail
Blanchet
OF/P
12
Nation Wood
Lake Washington
OF
10
CLASS 2A
Coach of the year: Bryan Bullock, W.F. West
Spencer Anderson
Ridgefield
P/OF
11
Kevin Miser
Ridgefield
INF
12
Jacob Childers
RA Long
C
10
Kaden Vanderwerf
RA Long
P
11
Mitch Lines
Hockinson
P
12
Dakota Mason
Columbia River
P
12
Jordan Anderson
Fife
UTIL
11
Kevin Nakamura
Fife
C/INF
12
Wes Nixon
Fife
OF
12
Brooks Moeller
Eatonville
1B
12
Nicholas Hovland
Highline
1B
11
Ryan Moormeier
Highline
P/INF
12
Logan Chase
Tumwater
P
12
Logan Hayes
Tumwater
OF
12
Noah Sirkel
Tumwater
OF
12
Tyson Guerrero
WF West
OF/P
12
Dac Archer
Selah
INF
12
Cort Dietrich
Selah
1B/P
12
Carter Young
Selah
INF/C
11
Ben Basden
Port Angeles
2B
12
Ryan Hecker
North Kitsap
P
11
Bryce Wlodarchak
North Kitsap
P/OF
12
Chase Matheny
Olympic
3B/P
12
Matt Walters
Olympic
OF
12
Caden Cornett
Anacortes
P
11
Lincoln Gilden
Anacortes
OF/P
11
Anthony Notaro
Anacortes
C
11
Chase Abshere
Blaine
3B/OF
10
Tristan Hope
Lynden
P
11
Gage Gibson
Ellensburg
SS/2B
12
Bryce Helgeson
Ellensburg
3B/UTIL
11
Xander Orejudos
Ellensburg
SS/P
12
James Grubb
Sequim
P/OF
12
Max Hagler
East Valley (Yakima)
C/OF
12
Lucas Juarez
East Valley (Yakima)
P/INF
12
Kenny McCormick
Sammamish
C
12
Noah Shaw
Sammamish
3B
11
Mason Milkey
Archbishop Murphy
P
12
Collin Montez
Archbishop Murphy
OF
12
Connor O’Brien
Archbishop Murphy
INF/P
12
Mike Peterson
Pullman
P
12
Colin Spendlove
East Valley (Spokane)
UTIL
12
CLASS 1A
Coach of the year: Ty Singleton, King’s Way Christian
Connor Antich
South Whidbey
OF
12
Will Simms
South Whidbey
P
12
Michael Attallah
Cedar Park Christian
P/1B
12
Zach Cokos
Cedar Park Christian
C
12
Jeb Callaghan
Naches
P
12
Damon Casetta-Stubbs
King’s Way Christian
P
11
Sam Lauderdale
King’s Way Christian
P
11
Garrett Wellman
King’s Way Christian
OF
12
Tyler Chipman
Cashmere
P/SS
11
Kross Knoll
Cashmere
3B
11
Tanner Van Lith
Cashmere
UTIL
12
McKabe Cottrell
Freeman
P/OF/1B
12
JT Neely
Freeman
SS
12
Simon Rooney
Freeman
P/1B
12
Desmond Parisotto
Freeman
P/OF/1B
11
Austin Carder
Cascade Christian
OF
12
Tyler Fox
Cascade Christian
P/INF/OF
12
Peter Dudnakis
Overlake-Bear Creek
SS
12
Karsten Kohout
Overlake-Bear Creek
3B
12
Tellier Lundquist
Overlake-Bear Creek
SS
11
Ryan Long
Overlake-Bear Creek
P/1B
12
Tristen Garland
Connell
P/SS
12
Brian Hawkins
Connell
P/SS
12
William Gross
Columbia (White Salmon)
SS
11
Kai Osaka
University Prep
C
9
Mike Plato
Montesano
3B
11
Elliot Puttkammer-Saxen
Bush
P
12
Jacob Richey
Bush
P/OF
12
Lino Rivera
Kiona-Benton
P/SS
12
Parker Sandlin
Zillah
SS
12
Drew Vankemeske
Zillah
P/1B
11
Drew Shuler
Lakeside-Nine Mile
SS/P
11
Colton Titus
Castle Rock
SS/P
12
Brock Wrolstad
Seattle Christian
P
12
Dylan Zuber
Klahowya
P/2B
12
CLASS 2B/1B
Coach of the year: Mike Parrish, Colfax
Jacob Amato
Tri-Cities Prep
OF/1B
12
Spencer Burdick
Adna
P/INF
12
Brady Chadwick
Colton
P/INF
12
Jacob Dunn
Prescott
P
12
Pate Earl
Asotin
1B/OF
12
Donny Edwards
Naselle
SS
11
Allen Espinoza
Lake Quinalt
INF/P
11
Justin Faber
Sunnyside Christian
SS/P
12
Adrian Heffron
Sunnyside Christian
OF
12
Cade Gingerich
Pomeroy
C/P
12
Hogan Heytvelt
Pomeroy
P/SS
11
Kyle Gradwohl
Prescott
P/SS
12
Kai Herko
Friday Harbor
1B/OF
12
Brad Johnson
Odessa-Harrington
C/P/SS
12
Xavier Jonas Jr.
Life Christian Academy
SS/P
11
Dalton Kentner
Almira Coulee-Hartline
P/SS
10
Grant Kizner
Colton
OF
12
Peter Kosierowski
NW Christian
OF/P
12
Jerome Lee
Kittitas
1B/3B
12
Logan Mercado
Tri-Cities Prep
SS/P
9
Carter Ritala
Tri-Cities Prep
P/1B
12
Danny Robinson
Colfax
P
12
Wyatt Stanley
Napavine
P
12
Zach Steele
St. George’s
P
12
Joe Taylor
Brewster
SS/P
10
Evan Weagraff
Garfield-Palouse
P/INF
11
