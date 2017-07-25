Who were the best HS baseball players in the state in 2017?

The Puyallup Vikings boys baseball team Puyallup took big step toward clinching the league title with a 8-6 win against Sumner Wednesday 4/19/17 at Heritage Park Recreation Center in Puyallup. Puyallup starter Michael Spellacy kept the Sumner Spartans in check leaving with a 8-2 lead but the Spartans rallied to make it close 8-6 in the bottom of the 7th inning. Dean J. Koepfler dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com