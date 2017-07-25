Who were the best HS baseball players in the state in 2017?

The Puyallup Vikings boys baseball team Puyallup took big step toward clinching the league title with a 8-6 win against Sumner Wednesday 4/19/17 at Heritage Park Recreation Center in Puyallup. Puyallup starter Michael Spellacy kept the Sumner Spartans in check leaving with a 8-2 lead but the Spartans rallied to make it close 8-6 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Puyallup and Gig Harbor high schools were rewarded well for their state titles.

Puyallup had four players selected to the Class 4A all-state team by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association after securing the school’s second 4A state title in school history with a 4-1 win over Kentlake at Safeco Field.

Gonzaga-bound shortstop/pitcher Michael Spellacy, The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year, was one of them. So was Washington State University-bound left-handed pitcher Michael Newstrom, outfielder Zach Larson and corner infielder Carter Wallace.

Gig Harbor had five players selected to the 3A all-state team and Pete Jansen was voted as the 3A coach of the year after its season ended with a 5-1 victory against Southridge for the state title.

The Tides had three pitchers make the all-state team — Minnesota-bound Patrick Frederickson made the all-state team, as did WSU-signee Avery Jones, and Logan Gerling (Tacoma CC). Centerfielder RJ Green (Tacoma CC) and infielder Cameron MacIntosh (Tacoma CC) also made the team, but San Diego Padres 40th round draft pick Chad Stevens, a Portland signee, did not.

Bonney Lake had four players selected to the 3A all-state team: Oregon State commit Matthew Gretler, Kaiden Hammond, Robby Pogue and Cam Campbell.

Kentlake’s Brett Jaime was selected as the 4A coach of the year.

Here are the complete all-state teams, with plenty more South Sound selections:

Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year

Puyallup’s Michael Spellacy is a competitor in every facet — at the plate, on the bases, at shortstop and on the mound — and the Gonzaga University commit is The News Tribune’s 2017 All-Area baseball player of the year.

Video by TJ Cotterill; Photo by Dean Koepfler

CLASS 4A

Coach of the year: Brett Jaime, Kentlake

Austin Baek

Bothell

C/OF

12

Brody Barnum

Skyview

P/OF

12

Daniel Copeland

Skyview

P/OF

12

Colton Bunt

Glacier Peak

OF

12

Ryan Ober

Glacier Peak

SS

12

Ethan Smith

Glacier Peak

OF

12

Nic Sokol

Mt. Vernon

INF

12

Andrew Osterman

Tahoma

P

12

Shane McGuire

Kentwood

C

12

Isaac Barrera

Kentridge

OF

12

Kody Darcy

Kentridge

SS

12

Mason De La Cruz

Thomas Jefferson

SS

12

Nick Horn

Kennedy Catholic

P

12

Caleb Jamie

Kentlake

P/OF

12

Jordon Wright

Kentlake

P

12

Michael Kramer

Auburn Mountainview

OF

12

Alex McBee

Auburn Mountainview

P

12

Sammy Abbott

Curtis

1B

12

AJ Morioka

Curtis

INF

12

Tyler Wheeler

Graham-Kapowsin

C

11

Zack Larson

Puyallup

OF

12

Michael Newstrom

Puyallup

P

12

Michael Spellacy

Puyallup

P/INF

12

Carter Wallace

Puyallup

3B/1B

12

Kolby Force

Rogers

SS

12

Derek Downey

Olympia

P

12

Jake Gehri

Sumner

C

11

Gabe Smith

Sumner

P

12

Ben Wilson

Sumner

3B

11

Seth Kuykendall

Gonzaga Prep

P

12

Carsten Schmidt

Gonzaga Prep

1B

12

Mitchell Lesmeister

Walla Walla

SS

12

Henry Gargus

Davis

OF/P

10

Mason Marenco

Mt. Si

SS

12

Reilly Olmstead

Mt. Vernon

P

10

Max Randle

Battle Ground

OF

12

Isaiah Smith

Battle Ground

OF

12

Gunner Talkington

Battle Ground

C

12

Mikey Thomas

Wenatchee

OF

12

Mitchell Tomlinson

Eastmont

C

12

Jeremy Yelland

Central Valley (Spokane)

P/OF

12

Justin Vanderbrake

West Valley (Yakima)

INF

12

Gig harbor
Gig Harbor defeated Southridge 5-1 to win the 3A Championship Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Dean Rutz The Seattle Times

CLASS 3A

Coach of the year: Pete Jansen, Gig Harbor

Lucas Allen

Interlake

C

11

Naoki Harmer

Interlake

SS

12

Al Aurelio

Bellevue

OF

11

Jack Enger

Bellevue

P/OF

12

Colin Suter

Bellevue

P

12

Greg Fuchs

Mercer Island

OF/C

11

Noah Hsue

Mercer Island

SS

12

Jack Smith

Mercer Island

SS

12

Robert Weaver

Mercer Island

P

11

Justin Armbruester

Eastside Catholic

P/1B

12

Will Armbruester

Eastside Catholic

P/1B

10

Connor Barison

Redmond

P

11

Greg Bernash

Prairie

OF/SS/P

12

Cam Campbell

Bonney Lake

1B/INF

12

Matthew Gretler

Bonney Lake

SS

11

Kaiden Hammond

Bonney Lake

P

11

Robby Pogue

Bonney Lake

3B

12

Ty Preece

Spanaway Lake

P

12

Kennedy Cook

Stadium

P/3B

12

Brock Gagliardi

Wilson

C

12

Patrick Frederickson

Gig Harbor

P/1B

12

Logan Gerling

Gig Harbor

P/C

12

RJ Green

Gig Harbor

OF

12

Avery Jones

Gig Harbor

P

12

Cameron McIntosh

Gig Harbor

P

12

Dakota Hill

Yelm

P

12

Brandon Thompson

Yelm

OF

12

Jacob Loose

Capital

1B/P

12

Tanner Johnson

Capital

P

12

Tucker Stroup

Timberline

INF

12

Marcos Cuenca

Rainier Beach

P

12

Jesse Franklin

Seattle Prep

OF

12

Dominique Gates

O’Dea

OF

12

Lane Hailey

Southridge

C

11

Jake Harvey

Southridge

SS

11

Wyatt Hull

Southridge

P

11

Mason Martin

Southridge

OF

12

Nick Hull

Edmonds-Woodway

P/1B

12

Brandon Mitchell

Edmonds-Woodway

P/SS

12

Alek Jacob

North Central

P

12

Matt James

Ferndale

C

12

Gabe Martin

Mt. Spokane

P

12

Kyler McMahan

Lynnwood

SS/P

12

Tanner Oxnevad

Shorewood

P

12

Will Smith

Shorewood

P

12

Jayson Schroeder

Juanita

P

11

Tristan Sheward

Arlington

P/C

12

Tommy Snyder

Evergreen (Vancouver)

P

11

Trevor Swartz

Evergreen (Vancouver)

3B

12

Justin Solt

Shadle Park

P

12

Tommy Vail

Blanchet

OF/P

12

Nation Wood

Lake Washington

OF

10

Wes Nixon Fife
Wesley Nixon is a senior outfielder playing for Fife High School.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

CLASS 2A

Coach of the year: Bryan Bullock, W.F. West

Spencer Anderson

Ridgefield

P/OF

11

Kevin Miser

Ridgefield

INF

12

Jacob Childers

RA Long

C

10

Kaden Vanderwerf

RA Long

P

11

Mitch Lines

Hockinson

P

12

Dakota Mason

Columbia River

P

12

Jordan Anderson

Fife

UTIL

11

Kevin Nakamura

Fife

C/INF

12

Wes Nixon

Fife

OF

12

Brooks Moeller

Eatonville

1B

12

Nicholas Hovland

Highline

1B

11

Ryan Moormeier

Highline

P/INF

12

Logan Chase

Tumwater

P

12

Logan Hayes

Tumwater

OF

12

Noah Sirkel

Tumwater

OF

12

Tyson Guerrero

WF West

OF/P

12

Dac Archer

Selah

INF

12

Cort Dietrich

Selah

1B/P

12

Carter Young

Selah

INF/C

11

Ben Basden

Port Angeles

2B

12

Ryan Hecker

North Kitsap

P

11

Bryce Wlodarchak

North Kitsap

P/OF

12

Chase Matheny

Olympic

3B/P

12

Matt Walters

Olympic

OF

12

Caden Cornett

Anacortes

P

11

Lincoln Gilden

Anacortes

OF/P

11

Anthony Notaro

Anacortes

C

11

Chase Abshere

Blaine

3B/OF

10

Tristan Hope

Lynden

P

11

Gage Gibson

Ellensburg

SS/2B

12

Bryce Helgeson

Ellensburg

3B/UTIL

11

Xander Orejudos

Ellensburg

SS/P

12

James Grubb

Sequim

P/OF

12

Max Hagler

East Valley (Yakima)

C/OF

12

Lucas Juarez

East Valley (Yakima)

P/INF

12

Kenny McCormick

Sammamish

C

12

Noah Shaw

Sammamish

3B

11

Mason Milkey

Archbishop Murphy

P

12

Collin Montez

Archbishop Murphy

OF

12

Connor O’Brien

Archbishop Murphy

INF/P

12

Mike Peterson

Pullman

P

12

Colin Spendlove

East Valley (Spokane)

UTIL

12

CLASS 1A

Coach of the year: Ty Singleton, King’s Way Christian

Connor Antich

South Whidbey

OF

12

Will Simms

South Whidbey

P

12

Michael Attallah

Cedar Park Christian

P/1B

12

Zach Cokos

Cedar Park Christian

C

12

Jeb Callaghan

Naches

P

12

Damon Casetta-Stubbs

King’s Way Christian

P

11

Sam Lauderdale

King’s Way Christian

P

11

Garrett Wellman

King’s Way Christian

OF

12

Tyler Chipman

Cashmere

P/SS

11

Kross Knoll

Cashmere

3B

11

Tanner Van Lith

Cashmere

UTIL

12

McKabe Cottrell

Freeman

P/OF/1B

12

JT Neely

Freeman

SS

12

Simon Rooney

Freeman

P/1B

12

Desmond Parisotto

Freeman

P/OF/1B

11

Austin Carder

Cascade Christian

OF

12

Tyler Fox

Cascade Christian

P/INF/OF

12

Peter Dudnakis

Overlake-Bear Creek

SS

12

Karsten Kohout

Overlake-Bear Creek

3B

12

Tellier Lundquist

Overlake-Bear Creek

SS

11

Ryan Long

Overlake-Bear Creek

P/1B

12

Tristen Garland

Connell

P/SS

12

Brian Hawkins

Connell

P/SS

12

William Gross

Columbia (White Salmon)

SS

11

Kai Osaka

University Prep

C

9

Mike Plato

Montesano

3B

11

Elliot Puttkammer-Saxen

Bush

P

12

Jacob Richey

Bush

P/OF

12

Lino Rivera

Kiona-Benton

P/SS

12

Parker Sandlin

Zillah

SS

12

Drew Vankemeske

Zillah

P/1B

11

Drew Shuler

Lakeside-Nine Mile

SS/P

11

Colton Titus

Castle Rock

SS/P

12

Brock Wrolstad

Seattle Christian

P

12

Dylan Zuber

Klahowya

P/2B

12

CLASS 2B/1B

Coach of the year: Mike Parrish, Colfax

Jacob Amato

Tri-Cities Prep

OF/1B

12

Spencer Burdick

Adna

P/INF

12

Brady Chadwick

Colton

P/INF

12

Jacob Dunn

Prescott

P

12

Pate Earl

Asotin

1B/OF

12

Donny Edwards

Naselle

SS

11

Allen Espinoza

Lake Quinalt

INF/P

11

Justin Faber

Sunnyside Christian

SS/P

12

Adrian Heffron

Sunnyside Christian

OF

12

Cade Gingerich

Pomeroy

C/P

12

Hogan Heytvelt

Pomeroy

P/SS

11

Kyle Gradwohl

Prescott

P/SS

12

Kai Herko

Friday Harbor

1B/OF

12

Brad Johnson

Odessa-Harrington

C/P/SS

12

Xavier Jonas Jr.

Life Christian Academy

SS/P

11

Dalton Kentner

Almira Coulee-Hartline

P/SS

10

Grant Kizner

Colton

OF

12

Peter Kosierowski

NW Christian

OF/P

12

Jerome Lee

Kittitas

1B/3B

12

Logan Mercado

Tri-Cities Prep

SS/P

9

Carter Ritala

Tri-Cities Prep

P/1B

12

Danny Robinson

Colfax

P

12

Wyatt Stanley

Napavine

P

12

Zach Steele

St. George’s

P

12

Joe Taylor

Brewster

SS/P

10

Evan Weagraff

Garfield-Palouse

P/INF

11

Top-ranked Puyallup's state baseball title comes despite big target

The Puyallup High School baseball team won its second state title with a 3-2 victory against Kentlake on Saturday at Safeco Field.

TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

