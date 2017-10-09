Week 7: TNT state high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

THE News tribune’s high school football rankings
CLASS 4A
1. Camas (6-0)
2. Richland (6-0)
3. Woodinville (6-0)
4. Puyallup (6-0)
5. Monroe (6-0)
6. Auburn Riverside (6-0)
7. Graham-Kapowsin (5-1)
8. Chiawana (5-1)
9. Union (5-1)
10. Sumner (4-2)
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (6-0)
2. Ferndale (6-0)
3. O’Dea (5-1)
4. Bellevue (5-1)
5. Kamiakin (5-1)
6. Timberline (6-0)
7. Lincoln (5-1)
8. Oak Harbor (6-0)
9. Edmonds-Woodway (5-1)
10. Rainier Beach (4-1)
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (5-1)
2. Tumwater (4-2)
3. Hockinson (6-0)
4. West Valley of Spokane (6-0)
5. Fife (6-0)
6. Liberty of Issaquah (5-1)
7. North Kitsap (6-0)
8. Selah (5-0)
9. Lakewood (5-1)
10. W.F. West (5-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (6-0)
2. Meridian (6-0)
3. Connell (5-0)
4. Montesano (6-0)
5. Colville (5-1)
6. Cascade Christian (5-1)
7. Okanogan (5-0)
8. Freeman (5-1)
9. Granger (6-0)
10. Zillah (5-1);
CLASS 2B
1. Kalama (6-0)
2. Liberty-Spangle (6-0)
3. Napavine (5-1)
4. Adna (5-1)
5. Manson (6-0)
6. Rainier (5-1)
7. Concrete (5-1)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (5-1)
9. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (4-2),
10. Colfax (4-2)
CLASS 1B
1. Sunnyside Christian (6-0)
2. Odessa-Harrington (5-0)
3. Quilcene (5-0)
4. Almira-Coulee/Hartine (5-1)
5. Cusick (5-1)
SOUTH SOUND STAT LEADERS
*Through Week 6 (based on available stats)
PASSING
NAME
SCHOOL
COMP-ATT
YARDS
TDs
1. Justin Seiber
Kentwood
149-221
2,069
24
2. Sam Huard
Kennedy Catholic
122-223
1,981
17
3. Jaxon Ingram
Hazen
126-217
1,956
20
4. Dylan Morris
Graham-Kapowsin
109-155
1,739
14
5. Hunter Wendling
Stadium
97-154
1,500
19
6. Burke Griffin
Peninsula
104-121
1,447
15
7. Nate Hughes
Bethel
92-127
1,440
21
8. Jacob Holcomb
Puyallup
101-166
1,408
16
9. Kyle Robinson
Yelm
68-133
1,326
13
10. Sui Daniels
Auburn Mountainview
107-178
1,317
11
RUSHING
NAME
SCHOOL
CARRIES
YARDS
TDs
1. Blessing Leiato
Foster
125
1,613
18
2. Nazje Briscoe
Stadium
97
932
11
3. Khalil Lewis
Lakes
119
897
10
4. Madden Tobeck
Cascade Christian
62
893
12
5. Dylan Paine
Tumwater
129
821
15
6. Delvon McNeely
Hazen
114
768
12
7. Sam Braboy
Auburn Riverside
85
687
10
8. Bear Kuro
Enumclaw
108
651
12
9. Tiano Malietufa
Auburn Riverside
61
642
4
10. Lavelle Alexander
Fife
66
638
10
RECEIVING
NAME
SCHOOL
CATCHES
YARDS
TDs
1. Stephen Watson
Kentwood
56
736
9
2. Tre Mason III
Graham-Kapowsin
42
718
7
3. Talan Alfrey
Auburn Mountainview
41
713
7
4. Xavier Mason
Stadium
42
690
10
5. Corbin Walker
Hazen
42
615
7
6. Darius Morrison
Puyallup
39
561
8
7. Jake Moore
Kentwood
36
557
9
8. Cody Roe
Lakes
24
505
4
9. Kendal Talton
Hazen
24
499
7
10. Zach Paulsen
Curtis
36
493
2
WEEK 6 TOP PERFORMERS
PASSING
Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic
19-for-43, 411 yards, 3 TDs in win over Kent-Meridian
Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin
23-for-35, 364 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Puyallup
Jaxon Ingram, Hazen
26-for-40, 337 yards, 3 TDs in win over Kentridge
RUSHING
Khalil Lewis, Lakes
29 carries, 391 yards (school record), 5 TDs in win over Spanaway Lake
Lavelle Alexander, Fife
20 carries, 243 yards, 5 TDs in win over White River
Delvon McNeely, Hazen
20 carries, 225 yards, 6 TDs; 2 catches, 52 yards, TD in win over Kentridge
RECEIVING
Tre Mason III, Graham-Kapowsin
10 catches, 230 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Puyallup
Trenton Morrison, Kennedy Catholic
4 catches, 164 yards, 1 TD (48-yard punt return TD) in win over Kent-Meridian
Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview
7 catches, 147 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 40 yards, TD in win over Auburn
