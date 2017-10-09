The Puyallup Vikings take the field before the game. Graham-Kapowsin played Puyallup in a football game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
High School Sports

Week 7: TNT state high school football rankings, South Sound stat leaders

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 09, 2017 4:24 PM

THE News tribune’s high school football rankings

ICYMI: High school football scores, Week 6

CLASS 4A

1. Camas (6-0)

2. Richland (6-0)

3. Woodinville (6-0)

4. Puyallup (6-0)

5. Monroe (6-0)

6. Auburn Riverside (6-0)

7. Graham-Kapowsin (5-1)

8. Chiawana (5-1)

9. Union (5-1)

10. Sumner (4-2)

ICYMI: Puyallup pandemonium: Vikings stay unbeaten, rally to beat No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin, 34-27

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (6-0)

2. Ferndale (6-0)

3. O’Dea (5-1)

4. Bellevue (5-1)

5. Kamiakin (5-1)

6. Timberline (6-0)

7. Lincoln (5-1)

8. Oak Harbor (6-0)

9. Edmonds-Woodway (5-1)

10. Rainier Beach (4-1)

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (5-1)

2. Tumwater (4-2)

3. Hockinson (6-0)

4. West Valley of Spokane (6-0)

5. Fife (6-0)

6. Liberty of Issaquah (5-1)

7. North Kitsap (6-0)

8. Selah (5-0)

9. Lakewood (5-1)

10. W.F. West (5-1)

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (6-0)

2. Meridian (6-0)

3. Connell (5-0)

4. Montesano (6-0)

5. Colville (5-1)

6. Cascade Christian (5-1)

7. Okanogan (5-0)

8. Freeman (5-1)

9. Granger (6-0)

10. Zillah (5-1);

CLASS 2B

1. Kalama (6-0)

2. Liberty-Spangle (6-0)

3. Napavine (5-1)

4. Adna (5-1)

5. Manson (6-0)

6. Rainier (5-1)

7. Concrete (5-1)

8. Tri-Cities Prep (5-1)

9. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (4-2),

10. Colfax (4-2)

CLASS 1B

1. Sunnyside Christian (6-0)

2. Odessa-Harrington (5-0)

3. Quilcene (5-0)

4. Almira-Coulee/Hartine (5-1)

5. Cusick (5-1)

SOUTH SOUND STAT LEADERS

ICYMI: Quarterbacks are having field days in NPSL’s ‘Passcade’ division

*Through Week 6 (based on available stats)

PASSING

NAME

SCHOOL

COMP-ATT

YARDS

TDs

1. Justin Seiber

Kentwood

149-221

2,069

24

2. Sam Huard

Kennedy Catholic

122-223

1,981

17

3. Jaxon Ingram

Hazen

126-217

1,956

20

4. Dylan Morris

Graham-Kapowsin

109-155

1,739

14

5. Hunter Wendling

Stadium

97-154

1,500

19

6. Burke Griffin

Peninsula

104-121

1,447

15

7. Nate Hughes

Bethel

92-127

1,440

21

8. Jacob Holcomb

Puyallup

101-166

1,408

16

9. Kyle Robinson

Yelm

68-133

1,326

13

10. Sui Daniels

Auburn Mountainview

107-178

1,317

11

RUSHING

NAME

SCHOOL

CARRIES

YARDS

TDs

1. Blessing Leiato

Foster

125

1,613

18

2. Nazje Briscoe

Stadium

97

932

11

3. Khalil Lewis

Lakes

119

897

10

4. Madden Tobeck

Cascade Christian

62

893

12

5. Dylan Paine

Tumwater

129

821

15

6. Delvon McNeely

Hazen

114

768

12

7. Sam Braboy

Auburn Riverside

85

687

10

8. Bear Kuro

Enumclaw

108

651

12

9. Tiano Malietufa

Auburn Riverside

61

642

4

10. Lavelle Alexander

Fife

66

638

10

RECEIVING

NAME

SCHOOL

CATCHES

YARDS

TDs

1. Stephen Watson

Kentwood

56

736

9

2. Tre Mason III

Graham-Kapowsin

42

718

7

3. Talan Alfrey

Auburn Mountainview

41

713

7

4. Xavier Mason

Stadium

42

690

10

5. Corbin Walker

Hazen

42

615

7

6. Darius Morrison

Puyallup

39

561

8

7. Jake Moore

Kentwood

36

557

9

8. Cody Roe

Lakes

24

505

4

9. Kendal Talton

Hazen

24

499

7

10. Zach Paulsen

Curtis

36

493

2

WEEK 6 TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

Sam Huard, Kennedy Catholic

19-for-43, 411 yards, 3 TDs in win over Kent-Meridian

Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin

23-for-35, 364 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Puyallup

Jaxon Ingram, Hazen

26-for-40, 337 yards, 3 TDs in win over Kentridge

RUSHING

Khalil Lewis, Lakes

29 carries, 391 yards (school record), 5 TDs in win over Spanaway Lake

Lavelle Alexander, Fife

20 carries, 243 yards, 5 TDs in win over White River

Delvon McNeely, Hazen

20 carries, 225 yards, 6 TDs; 2 catches, 52 yards, TD in win over Kentridge

RECEIVING

Tre Mason III, Graham-Kapowsin

10 catches, 230 yards, 2 TDs in loss to Puyallup

Trenton Morrison, Kennedy Catholic

4 catches, 164 yards, 1 TD (48-yard punt return TD) in win over Kent-Meridian

Talan Alfrey, Auburn Mountainview

7 catches, 147 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 40 yards, TD in win over Auburn

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Twitter: @TJCotterill

